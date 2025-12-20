Where you live can affect your lung cancer risk

Share this

Article Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Email You are free to share this article under the Attribution 4.0 International license. University Michigan State University

While many researchers have focused on the connection between smoking and lung cancer, research has found that where people live also can make a difference.

The findings appear in BMC Public Health. Veronica Bernacchi, assistant professor at the Michigan State University College of Nursing, is a coauthor of the paper.

Additional contributions were made by experts from the public health department in the MSU College of Human Medicine, Henry Ford Health, and the Pennsylvania State University College of Medicine. This research was conducted using publicly available information from the 2022 County Health Rankings and Roadmaps website.

Here, Bernacchi digs into the findings: