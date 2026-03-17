What’s the least amount of exercise that can boost your health?

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An expert has answers for you about why short bursts of movement can boost your health.

As busy schedules and sedentary jobs compete for our time, many people are asking: What’s the least amount of movement I need to still see benefits?

According to Stella Volpe, head of Virginia Tech’s human nutrition, foods, and exercise department, the answer may be encouraging: