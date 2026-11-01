What are the risks of using kratom?

Kratom is not an FDA-approved drug. No kratom products have been subject to the regulatory scrutiny that comes with prescription drugs, dietary supplements, or food additives, which require demonstrated evidence or reasonable assurance of safety. There’s been a lot of debate about how kratom should be regulated and the potential role of scheduling by the Drug Enforcement Administration.

In 1970, Congress passed the Controlled Substances Act, which sorts drugs into different levels of harm based on whether they have an accepted medical use, how likely they are to be used non-medically, and how much dependence they may cause. Schedule I products—LSD and heroin, for example—have a high potential for abuse and no accepted medical use as designated by the FDA and the Department of Health and Human Services. Schedule II products, like oxycodone or fentanyl, may have accepted medical uses but have high abuse potential, while products in Schedules III to V carry progressively less risk. When a drug is placed in Schedule I or Schedule II, it increases the criminal penalties for the unauthorized manufacturing of it or for the sale and possession of the drug. The DEA typically schedules products by asking the FDA to do a scientific and medical evaluation of the potential merits and harms of a product.

In 2016, the DEA announced it was going to designate mitragynine and 7-OH as Schedule I substances, and there was an enormous backlash. Users and advocates of the products argued that people were using kratom to get off of prescription opioids, fentanyl, and heroin, and that the DEA should not make it harder for people to access what they argued was a safer alternative.

The DEA ended up withdrawing its notice and asked the FDA for a formal evaluation. In 2017, the FDA produced an analysis that supported placing mitragynine and 7-OH in Schedule I. HHS initially recommended scheduling the compounds but withdrew its recommendation in 2018, citing gaps in the evidence and concern that scheduling kratom could push users toward illicit opioids.

In July 2025, the FDA recommended scheduling 7-OH while leaving whole-leaf kratom alone. Earlier this year, the DEA temporarily placed three compounds related to 7-OH on the Schedule I list. On Oct. 9, the Department of Justice announced updated plans to restrict concentrated 7-OH and related compounds. Whole-leaf kratom and mitragynine remain federally uncontrolled substances, and their availability varies from state to state.