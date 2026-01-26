Listen: Why it’s hard to know your true self

Share this

A new book explores our path to self-discovery—and what it means to be “you.”

The process of understanding who we are is a lifelong journey for many of us.

For two decades, that question has been one that University of Chicago scholar Eric Oliver has asked his students in class. It also inspired him to write a new book called How to Know Your Self: The Art & Science of Discovering Who You Really Are (WW Norton, 2026).

A renowned political scientist, Oliver draws upon science, philosophy, psychology, and his personal experiences to better examine the mysteries of the human experience—and explore what it truly means to be “you.”

In a new episode of the Big Brains podcast, Oliver digs into why knowing your true self is so difficult:

Source: University of Chicago