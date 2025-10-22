Kids may be more active when they feel happy at school

Share this

How comfortable a child is in their school may influence their physical activity levels, according to a new study.

Researchers from the University of Georgia College of Public Health found students who feel connected and safe at their school are more active. However, overall activity levels fell for this age range, especially among girls.

“There is a trend of declining physical activity in Georgia and across the world among students, and that declining trend is increasing,” says Biplav Tiwari, lead author of the study and a doctoral student in epidemiology.

“We’re learning that a positive school environment not only supports academic rigor but also helps promote healthy lifestyle decisions, such as being physically active.”

Previous research has suggested this may also lead to better academic outcomes for students and improved mental well-being both in and out of the classroom.

Increased activity levels improve well-being, lead to academic success

Using five years of data from the Georgia Student Health Survey, the researchers analyzed over 685,000 responses from middle and high school students (ages 11 through 17) on the following eight aspects of school climate:

School connectedness.

Peer social support.

Adult social support.

Cultural acceptance.

Physical environment.

School safety.

Peer victimization.

School support environment.

The study found that students who reported feeling unsafe, unhappy, or not cared for in their school were also less likely to be physically active.

Of the students who says they felt supported, connected, and safe at their school, one in five increased their activity levels as they aged and reported being physically active at least four to five days per week.

“Students who are physically healthy are mentally healthy, and physical and mental health is associated with improved academic achievements. To reach the academic potential that our students are all capable of, they need social support and adult support in school,” says Janani Rajbhandari, senior author of the study and an associate professor in health policy and management.

Overall, reported activity levels declined as the children aged, the study found.

Activity levels peaked at the end of middle school and then tapered off in high school, which could be attributed to state requirements.

The state only requires one credit hour of physical exercise or wellness for high schoolers, and that course can even be completed online. That is little required activity, so unless kids participate in team sports in high school, there is low engagement in physical activity.

This was especially the case for girls, who were 17% less likely than boys to report being physically active in high school, the researchers says. Past studies from the authors have also shown gender differences in the association between school climate and physical activity among high school students.

Once those habits are established, they may be hard to break.

“Adolescence is a very important phase for establishing habits to last a lifetime. Healthy behaviors or habits that are formed have a lifelong impact,” says Rajbhandari.

The study suggests continued efforts to promote school climate for its role beyond academics to combat unhealthy behaviors and risks of obesity, high blood pressure, and cardiovascular disease. And that means focusing on boosting the atmosphere of the place where kids spend most of their time.

“It’s really important that investment in adolescents continues to happen, and our findings suggest schools can be one of the important avenues for us to intervene to promote healthy lifestyles,” says Tiwari.

“There is a need to recognize the importance of school climate and implement a holistic approach to improve the health of our future: the students.”

This study appears in Frontiers in Public Health

Additional coauthors are from the University of Georgia and the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences.

Source: University of Georgia