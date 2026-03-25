Listen: Do judges have too much power?

Share this

Article Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Email You are free to share this article under the Attribution 4.0 International license. University University of Chicago

In recent years, a single federal judge has gained the power to halt policies across the entire United States.

From birthright citizenship to environmental policies, these sweeping rulings—known as universal or nationwide injunctions—have become one of the most powerful and controversial tools in the federal courts.

How did nationwide injunctions become such a central feature of modern constitutional battles? And should one judge really be able to block a policy for the entire country?

University of Chicago legal scholar Samuel Bray‘s research has helped spark a major rethinking of how courts use this remedy and whether it fits within the Constitution’s design.

In this episode of the Big Brains podcast, Bray explains the history and legal debate behind universal injunctions:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Source: University of Chicago