Is it bad for your health to eat late at night?

Eating late at night is a common habit, but is it bad for your health?

The answer isn’t a simple yes or no, says Jill Chodak, registered dietitian at the University of Rochester Medical Center.

Here, she explains who should be cautious, the actual effects of late-night eating, and advice on making the best food choices before bed:

Is it bad to eat late at night?

Eating late at night can be harmless, but its impact varies based on a person’s health.

The two biggest concerns are acid reflux and diabetes:

Acid Reflux: Eating within 2-3 hours of bedtime can trigger acid production in the stomach. Lying down shortly after eating may cause acid to move up into the esophagus, leading to discomfort and irritation.

Eating within 2-3 hours of bedtime can trigger acid production in the stomach. Lying down shortly after eating may cause acid to move up into the esophagus, leading to discomfort and irritation. Diabetes: For people with diabetes, eating outside of planned meals or snacks can lead to blood sugar spikes and drops. It can disrupt sleep and change hunger levels the next day.

For those without these conditions, occasional late-night snacking may be perfectly fine.

If you’re unsure whether late-night eating affects your health, consider asking a dietitian or health care provider for confirmation.

Does it matter what you eat?

Yes, the type of food you eat matters, especially for those with acid reflux or diabetes.

If you have acid reflux: Avoid foods high in animal protein (meat, cheese, dairy, eggs) because they require more acid and water for digestion. Instead, opt for vegetable-based snacks, nuts, or nut butter.

Avoid foods high in animal protein (meat, cheese, dairy, eggs) because they require more acid and water for digestion. Instead, opt for vegetable-based snacks, nuts, or nut butter. If you have diabetes: A balanced combination of protein, fiber, and healthy fats can help maintain stable blood sugar levels.

A balanced combination of protein, fiber, and healthy fats can help maintain stable blood sugar levels. If you’re generally healthy: If you don’t have medical restrictions, eat what you love! The key is balance. And make sure you’re truly hungry and not just eating out of boredom.

If you don’t have medical restrictions, eat what you love! The key is balance. And make sure you’re truly hungry and not just eating out of boredom. To maintain dental health: Dentists caution against eating high-carbohydrate snacks before bed, as sugars can linger in the mouth and contribute to cavities. Don’t forget to brush and floss every night.

What is the latest time you should eat?

If you have acid reflux, avoid eating at least three hours before bedtime.

Other than that, there’s no universal “cutoff time” for eating at night. The ideal timing depends on health conditions, digestion, and daily routine.

Why are you hungry before bed?

Nighttime hunger can be triggered by:

Not eating enough during the day

Exercise (increased energy needs)

Emotional triggers (boredom, loneliness, stress)

Habitual snacking

Low intake of fiber, protein, or fat during the day

Health conditions that affect hunger regulation

To manage nighttime hunger, Chodak suggests pausing and reflecting: “Take a breath and assess where your hunger is coming from.”

If it’s true hunger, have a balanced snack. If it’s emotional or habitual, consider different ways to address the underlying need.

Source: University of Rochester