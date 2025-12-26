How does helping family across generations affect health?

Overall, we found a negative association between providing intergenerational support and health, consistent with our hypothesis that lending support would indicate the presence of stressors and a reduction of resources. However, there was one exception. We found that those who provided practical support had higher self-rated health than people who neither gave nor received help. This was in line with our assumptions about protective mechanisms, such as relationship-building, self-esteem, and capacity development.

We found little support for the idea that receiving support had a protective effect on health. Instead, we found evidence against the hypothesis that individuals who receive support would have improved health. We also found that individuals who provide and receive support report poorer health than individuals who neither provide nor receive support.

Another unexpected finding related to lower physical and mental health among those who provide financial support downwardly, to their children. A possible explanation may be that nowadays parental support is an important pillar for reaching economic independence and parental worries about their children’s financial security may partly explain the negative association with health.

In terms of the receipt of support, we found that receiving practical support from children in particular was associated negatively with health, countering the assumption that receiving support is a way of stabilizing health. A possible explanation here may be related to the potential negative effects of dependency.