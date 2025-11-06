Hydroponic gardening can boost quality of life for cancer patients

Share this

Indoor hydroponic gardening—a method of growing plants using nutrient-rich water instead of soil—could help cancer patients develop better mental health, eat a healthier diet, and enjoy a better overall quality of life.

These findings come from a pilot case-crossover study led by researchers at the Texas A&M University School of Public Health. The study was conducted with cancer patients at the Houston Methodist Cancer Center from October 2022 to September 2023, and the results appear in Frontiers in Public Health.

“The health benefits of being outdoors are well documented, and cancer patients who garden have less pain, need fewer pain medications, and are less likely to have a recurrence,” says Taehyun Roh, a faculty member with the epidemiology and biostatistics department who led the study.

“Since many patients don’t have access to a traditional garden or are physically unable to garden, we wanted to explore whether an easy-to-use indoor hydroponic system could offer similar benefits.”

Participants’ average age was 57 years, 47% were men, 53% were women, 59% were white and 31% were Hispanic. Most had at least some college education and private health insurance.

“Interestingly, more than 90% says they had a yard or space for a garden, but the majority says they did not garden,” Roh says.

Participants were given AeroGarden brand hydroponic kits that contained a growing container, LED grow light, liquid plant food nutrients and 12 pod seed kits for heirloom salad greens. They planted the seeds and oversaw cultivation and harvesting over an eight-week study period.

Researchers measured participants’ mental well-being, psychological distress, quality of life, fruit and vegetable intake, and pain management at baseline, then again four and eight weeks later using multiple validated surveys.

By the end of the study, researchers observed several encouraging and statistically significant improvements.

Mental well-being steadily increased over the eight weeks, and depression levels dropped significantly. Participants also reported a better overall quality of life as early as week four, with emotional and social functioning improving by week eight. In addition, appetite loss declined, and many participants says they were eating more fruits and vegetables.

“The improvements observed may be explained by gardening’s ability to engage the senses, reduce stress through autonomic nervous system modulation and foster a sense of responsibility and control,” Roh says.

Roh notes that although the results are promising, the study has limitations typical of a pilot project, including a small sample size, short study duration, and no control group. Larger-scale studies are needed to confirm the findings.

“Even so, indoor hydroponic gardening shows real potential as a supportive intervention in cancer care—and perhaps beyond,” Roh says.

“We hope that these findings could extend to all people who lack access to conventional gardening or to nature, enabling them to increase their overall well-being.”

This work was supported by the Center for Health and Nature, a collaboration between Houston Methodist Hospital, Texan by Nature and Texas A&M Health.

Source: Texas A&M University