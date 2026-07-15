What causes hydroplaning and how you can prevent it

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A recent study explores how you can stay safe while driving in the rain.

Vehicles can hydroplane when water gathers on a road, resulting in tires losing their grip.

Researchers used both a computer and a live simulation of tires on a wet road to explore the different factors that contribute to hydroplaning.

Speed and water thickness both increased the chance of hydroplaning, but the risk fell once the water was about 10 millimeters deep.

The Federal Highway Administration estimates that wet pavement and severe weather contribute to around 500,000 injuries and 6,000 deaths each year.

“This is a very important safety issue,” says Linbing Wang, corresponding author of the study and a professor in the University of Georgia College of Engineering.

“If we have a good understanding about what the contributing factors are, then we can improve them, either through the design of pavements or the vehicle design, helping to save lives.”

The researchers used field tests to simulate rainy conditions on a road. Tires were placed in a mechanism that allowed the researchers to adjust tire speed and add water onto the pavement. The researchers then placed sensors along the track. As the tires moved through the water-soaked pavement, those sensors measured the forces that contribute to hydroplaning.

At first, as water depth increased, the risk of hydroplaning went up. However, once the water reached about 10 millimeters deep, the risk of hydroplaning steadily fell. This could be because thinner layers of water are harder for your tires to break through, making it more difficult for them to stay on the road.

For deeper water, the risk of hydroplaning is highest when your tires first hit the wet pavement because it’s before your tires can disperse the water. As the water is pushed away by the tires, the risk of hydroplaning goes down.

Speed was also one the most important risk factors when the road surface conditions were the same between tests, the researchers say. As tires move faster, the water on the track puts more pressure on them, lifting them off the road.

“It’s very similar to an airplane. You reach a certain speed, and the vehicle lifts,” Wang says.

The tread patterns of the tires, tire pressure, surface texture of the road, and whether water can drain from the road also play a role in hydroplaning risk, the researchers say.

Driving slower in rainy weather can drastically reduce the risk of hydroplaning, the researchers say. Replacing worn tires is also critical.

A good surface texture of the road and infrastructure changes could also help keep drivers safer. Georgia, for example, is among the best in applying a thin surface layer of pavement onto highways that allows water to drain through the asphalt rather than pooling on roads.

“Speed is something that drivers can control. The pavement texture and raining thickness you cannot control,” Wang says.

“Human factors affect safety. That’s something we should all be concerned about.”

This study appears in Applied Sciences.

Source: University of Georgia