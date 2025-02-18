Economist says tariffs will be bad for your wallet

Share this

Article Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Email You are free to share this article under the Attribution 4.0 International license. University Brown University

A professor of economics has answers for you about how the new presidential administration’s planned tariffs could potentially affect the US economy.

On the presidential campaign trail last fall, Donald Trump described tariff as the “most beautiful word in the dictionary” and recently announced that tariffs on America’s three largest trading partners are soon set to take effect.

Brown University Professor of Economics Şebnem Kalemli-Özcan has a different point of view.

“For many economists, tariff is actually the worst word in the dictionary,” Kalemli-Özcan says.

She argues that the administration’s planned tariffs on various goods from Mexico, Canada, and China are likely to harm the US economy.

Here, she shared her perspective on tariffs: