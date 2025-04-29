How to protect yourself from political stress

Share this

Feeling overwhelmed by politics? You’re not imagining it. The stress is real, and it can take a toll on your health.

According to national surveys conducted by the American Psychological Association, close to half of US adults say politics are a significant stress point. Respondents listed problems such as lost sleep, shortened tempers, and obsessive thoughts.

What steps can people take to protect their health, maintain relationships with those they may disagree with, and address their anxiety?

Afton Kapuscinski, associate professor of psychology and director of the Psychological Services Center at Syracuse University, says being present in the moment, regulating your body, and focusing on your gratitude list can help combat negative emotions. Kapuscinski’s research relates to the treatment and prevention of mental health issues in adults.

Kapuscinski has talked extensively about navigating family conflict and mental health as it relates to political discourse.

Here, she provides practical strategies to protect mental and physical health and build bridges with those we disagree with: