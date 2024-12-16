How to pick the right wine glass

Share this

Choosing the right wine glass can feel as daunting as picking the right bottle of wine, but it is one of the simplest ways to elevate your wine experience and impress your guests.

Luckily, selecting glassware doesn’t need to be complicated, says Andreea Botezatu, an associate professor in the Texas A&M College of Agriculture and Life Sciences horticultural science department and Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service enology specialist in Bryan-College Station.

“For those interested in wine or hosting friends and family for special occasions, it’s worth having a set of glasses for your red, white, and sparkling wines,” she says. “But you don’t necessarily need to be concerned about the subtler details.”

Here, Botezatu spilled the secrets on what you need from each type of glass to ensure every sip brings out the best in your wine.

Red wine glasses: a large bowl for swirling

Red wines are all about oxygen and aroma. Botezatu says these wines contain the most tannins, which are chemical compounds found in many fruits and vegetables that add a touch of astringency—or a drying, rough sensation in your mouth—along with, sometimes, a little bitterness. Because of the tannin concentration, red wines taste best when swirled a bit to allow for aeration, softening the harshness and releasing the wine’s aromas.

“A standard set of red wine glasses will generally have a larger bowl to accommodate some gentle swirling to help with the aeration,” she says.

While there are glasses designed specifically for different red wine varietals, like Burgundy or Bordeaux wines, Botezatu says the distinctions are very subtle.

“You would probably have to be an expert in wine tasting to actually pick up on any differences between those types of glasses,” she says. “For most wine lovers, a good all-purpose red wine glass will do.”

White wine glasses: a smaller bowl for delicate flavors

White wines, on the other hand, don’t have as high of a concentration of tannins and don’t need as much contact with air. Instead, the goal is to concentrate their more delicate aromas. Slightly smaller bowls with narrowing tops are ideal for this.

The bigger concern, Botezatu says, is temperature. White wines are best served chilled. As such, a smaller, but still standard white wine glass will do—just remember to hold the glass by the stem to avoid warming the bowl.

Sparkling wines: where personal preference plays a role

A bit more goes into choosing glasses for sparkling wines, where individual preference matters more.

Coupe: is classic best?

Historically, the coupe glass was favored for sparkling wines. These glasses, with wide, shallow bowls, were popularized in the roaring ’20s and, to some, symbolize the height of luxury and extravagance, often used in sparkling wine towers.

Despite their vintage appeal, coupe glasses won’t be best if you’re looking to maintain bubbles in your sparkling wine. Botezatu says the large open surface of a coupe leads you to lose effervescence very quickly. For some, that might be an advantage, as it creates a gentler feeling on the palate and allows for more subtle aromas in the wine to shine through. She’d recommend it if your go-to sparkling wine is a Moscato d’Asti or Lambrusco style.

Flute: keeping the bubbly bubbling

In contrast, the flute glass, with a narrow, tube-like shape often associated with toasts at New Year’s parties and weddings, is much better at maintaining bubbles. However, its narrow top puts it at a disadvantage for aromas. As such, Botezatu says it’s best for sparkling wines like Prosecco, where effervescence and freshness are the main attractions.

Tulip: modern refinement mixed with classic elegance

At the intersection of the coupe and flute is the tulip glass shape, which Botezatu says is often overlooked. It has a wider bowl at the bottom that tapers at the top, striking a balance between preserving bubbles and enhancing aromas. This is what Botezatu says is her top pick when serving high-quality sparkling wines like Champagne.

“You want a glass that really helps with the development of those aromas, and that would be your tulip glass,” she says. “The tulip allows Champagne’s signature bready, creamy notes to shine while maintaining a softer effervescence than the flute.”

And if you’re looking for a single glass that works for everything sparkling, the tulip is Botezatu’s recommendation. So, this year, consider raising a tulip-shaped glass and savoring your wine in a style backed by science.

Source: Texas A&M University