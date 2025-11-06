How to ditch your bad sleep habits

Share this

A sleep expert has tips for you to help improve your sleep hygiene and do away with bad habits.

Our addiction to electronic devices, everyday worries, excessive uses of stimulants and alcohol are all contributors to a persistent problem among Americans.

A lack of sleep.

About one in three adults do not get the recommended amount of sleep, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. These folks sleep about six hours or less. The recommended number of hours for an adult is seven hours, experts maintain.

Sleep disorders such as sleep apnea, restless legs syndrome, and insomnia can compound the problem of sleeplessness.

Here, Christian Agudelo, education director of the Evelyn F. McKnight Brain Institute and assistant professor of clinical neurology at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, digs into how you can improve our sleep.