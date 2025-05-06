How to avoid ticks and mosquitoes

Here in the Midwest, we are relatively lucky. We don’t have deadly mosquito-borne diseases like malaria, dengue fever, or chikungunya fever… yet. If the winters continually get warmer, the more tropical mosquitoes that spread these diseases will continue their migration north as they already are doing.

In Indiana, the most common mosquito-borne disease is West Nile virus, but only about 15 serious human cases are reported per year. However, for horses and birds, especially corvids like ravens, crows, and jays, it is more of a concern.

The other menace to our health comes from biting ticks, especially the black-legged or deer tick. This tick has a long life (roughly three years) and can transmit Lyme disease in all its life cycle stages. Since 2017, not only did more than 47% of adult ticks in St. Joseph County test positive for the Lyme bacteria, but also 356 people were diagnosed with Lyme disease. If Lyme disease is left untreated, it can cause severe, chronic health complications (such as arthritis and heart and neurological problems) in humans and animals.

A bite from a black-legged tick, and many other types of ticks, especially the lone star tick, can also cause an allergy to red meat called alpha-gal syndrome (AGS). Although thought to be rare in Northern Indiana for now, AGS causes a difficult allergy to live with as many goods contain meat products, including some types of vitamin gummies, desserts, tattoo ink, and medications. Furthermore, the symptoms of AGS can be confusing as they range from delayed anaphylactic shock to irritable bowel-like syndrome, and consequently, it can take an average of 7.5 years to be diagnosed.