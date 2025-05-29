Listen: How dementia changes how people act

Share this

In a new podcast episode, a neurologist digs into the “social brain” and how dementia affects how we act.

When someone we know or love starts to develop psychological issues, we don’t often associate it with a form of dementia. However, this trait is one of the most common signs of frontotemporal dementia (FTD) —the most common neurodegenerative disease in people under the age of 65.

In his new book, Mysteries of the Social Brain: Understanding Human Behavior Through Science (Routledge, 2025), Bruce Miller highlights his experiences observing people with FTD and what they have taught him about what he calls the “social brain.”

Miller has been observing people with FTD for decades in the Memory and Aging Center at the University of San Francisco, where he is also professor of neurology and the founding director of the Global Brain Health Institute.

In this episode of the Big Brains podcast, he shares key insights on how to keep our “social brain” healthy and how it can even unlock our creative potential:

Read the transcript of this episode.

Source: University of Chicago