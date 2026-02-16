How data and tech are changing the Olympics

Share this

An expert has answers for you about how data science, computer vision, and wearable tech are changing how athletes train and fans watch the Olympics.

Behind the scenes of every skating routine, ski jump, and slalom race at the 2026 Winter Olympics, sophisticated analytics are at work, turning super athletes into record-breakers—and helping fans understand what makes these games extraordinary.

Hassan Rafique, assistant professor of sport analytics in the David B. Falk College of Sport at Syracuse University, studies how data transforms both athletic performance and sports storytelling.

Here, he shares how analytics are changing the Olympic experience for fans and athletes: