How can you get rid of a phobia?

An expert has answers for you about what phobias are and how you can get rid of them.

In the Alfred Hitchcock classic film Vertigo, the protagonist John “Scottie” Ferguson, played by James Stewart, is plagued with acrophobia, or an extreme fear of heights. This condition impairs him to such a degree that he is forced to retire from his job as a police officer, and it creates emotional turmoil central to the movie’s plot.

Many suffer from them. Whether it is a fear of spiders (arachnophobia) or fear of enclosed spaces (claustrophobia) or fear of rats (musophobia), as many as 13% of the US population are affected by them.

Here, Jill Ehrenreich-May, professor in the psychology department at the University of Miami and director of the Child and Adolescent Mood and Anxiety Treatment program, explains more about phobias: