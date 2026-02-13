Watch: How is AI changing love?

Share this

Article Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Email You are free to share this article under the Attribution 4.0 International license. University University of Rochester

An expert has answers for you about how artificial intelligence is changing the way we love.

Harry Reis, a professor of psychology at the University of Rochester, is an expert on close relationships and what it truly means to feel loved.

After decades studying social connection, Reis has noticed a simple but powerful difference between happy and unhappy people: “Happy people feel loved.”

But in a world of constant notifications, divided attention, and Zoom multitasking, connection is thinning. And, as AI becomes more conversational and empathetic, some are turning to chatbots for connection. But as Reis puts it: “The problem is that chatbots can’t really love.”

AI may offer short-term comfort but real relationships require reciprocity, friction, and the messy human moments that help love grow.

So what happens when technology can mimic intimacy? Can AI enhance connection—or does it risk replacing it? And what does it truly take to make someone feel loved? Reis digs in in the video below:

Source: University of Rochester