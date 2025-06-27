Hope may be more important to your well-being than happiness

Share this

A new study shows hope may be even more essential to well-being than happiness or gratitude.

For years, psychology has tied hope to goal-setting and motivation. But a team of researchers led by Megan Edwards and Laura King from the University of Missouri psychological sciences department of is challenging that idea, showing that hope stands apart as one of the strongest positive emotions that directly fosters a sense of meaning.

“Our research shifts the perspective on hope from merely a cognitive process related to goal attainment to recognizing it as a vital emotional experience that enriches life’s meaning,” says Edwards, who earned a doctorate at Mizzou and is now a postdoctoral scholar at Duke University. “This insight opens new avenues for enhancing psychological well-being.”

Using six studies with more than 2,300 participants from diverse backgrounds, the team analyzed a range of emotions, including amusement, contentment, excitement, and happiness. The findings consistently demonstrated that only hope consistently predicted a stronger sense of meaning.

Experiencing meaning in life is a central aspect of psychological functioning, predicting a host of important outcomes, such as happiness, better quality relationships, better physical health, and higher income, King, a professor of psychological sciences, says.

“Experiencing life as meaningful is crucial for just about every good thing you can imagine in a person’s life,” King says.

“This cornerstone of psychological functioning is not a rare experience—it is available to people in their everyday lives and hope is one of the things that make life feel meaningful.”

Since finding meaning in life enhances everything from self-care to relationships and daily routines, the researchers suggest simple ways to build hope each day.

One key approach is to pay attention to and appreciate positive moments—even small ones. While we often think about future milestones, simply noticing when things are going well can foster hope.

Another strategy is to seize opportunities even in chaotic times. When life feels uncertain, recognizing and seizing small opportunities can create a sense of forward momentum.

Additionally, it helps to appreciate growth and potential, both in yourself and others. Recognizing ongoing progress can inspire thoughts of a positive future.

Engaging in caring and nurturing activities is another way to cultivate hope. Just as tending to children or planting trees can symbolize future possibilities, investing time in activities that nurture growth can reinforce a hopeful mindset.

And when things feel bleak, it’s important to remember that nothing is permanent. Situations can change—and hope begins with the belief that they will.

King believes their findings may only scratch the surface of hope’s full impact.

Future research will explore the power of hope in especially difficult times, Edwards says. The goal is to develop strategies that help people stay hopeful and find meaning, even when facing adversity.

The research in the journal Emotion. Additional coauthors are from the University of Missouri and Peking University in China.

Source: University of Missouri