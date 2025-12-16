Listen: How to make your holiday season less wasteful

Share this

In a new podcast episode, an expert has tips to help make your holidays more joyful and less wasteful.

Shelie Miller spends a lot of her time in the weeds detailing the environmental impacts of our everyday choices.

But people wanting to live more sustainably can make the most meaningful gains by focusing on three big-picture categories, she says: food, transportation, and energy usage.

That’s no different during the holiday season—except for that it’s a time with a unique emphasis on feasts, travel, and spending time with friends and family in cozy quarters.

Shelie Miller is a professor at the University of Michigan’s School for Environment and Sustainability and co-director of the Center for Sustainable Systems.

Here, Miller joins the Michigan Minds podcast to talk about taking on these big themes during the holidays without giving up our traditions or stressing over “green herrings” that aren’t as sustainable as you might think:

Read the transcript of this episode.

Source: University of Michigan