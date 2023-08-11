What marks 2023 as hip-hop’s 50th anniversary?

Share this

The cultural and musical movement known as hip-hop celebrates 50 years today, August 11.

Michigan State University experts Emery Petchauer and Ruth Nicole Brown explain what marks August 11, 2023, as the 50th anniversary of hip-hop and dig into the importance of the milestone.

Petchauer, a professor in the English department, focuses on the aesthetic practices of urban arts, particularly hip-hop culture, and their connections to teaching, learning, and living. He is the author of the first scholarly study of hip-hop culture on college campuses, and the co-editor of Schooling Hip-Hop: Expanding Hip-Hop Based Education Across the Curriculum (Teachers College Press, 2013 ) .

Brown is an MSU Research Foundation Professor and the inaugural chair of the African American and African studies department. She is the author of Black Girlhood Celebration: Toward a Hip-Hop Feminist Pedagogy (Peter Lang, 2009), and coauthor of Wish to Live: The Hip-Hop Feminism Pedagogy Reader (Peter Lang, 2012) with Chamara Kwakye, an academic specialist in the MSU Department of African American and African Studies.