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A sudden heat shock can be harmful to honey bees, but as a heat wave goes on, bees adapt and the high temperatures are less destructive.

That’s a key finding of a new Washington State University study published in Scientific Reports. The research could help scientists better understand how bees respond to heat extremes resulting from changing weather patterns.

The study found that sudden heat shock changed the physiology and gut microbiome of honey bees and led to higher mortality. However, a sustained heat wave was less damaging as the bees adapted.

“We know that bees have an ability to adapt physiologically,” says Priya Chakrabarti Basu, an assistant professor in WSU’s entomology department and lead author on the study. “But we thought that sustained higher temperatures would have similar impacts to a sudden heat wave. That didn’t happen: The bees adapted to continuous heat stress.”

The researchers were surprised by the gut microbiome finding. Previous studies have demonstrated that disruptions to the honey bee gut microbiome can increase susceptibility to certain pesticides, potentially exacerbating their adverse physiological effects. Basu thinks the shifting and changing of the biome during heat shock can lead to damage from environmental factors. Further research is needed to prove that theory.

“Honey bees have a core gut biome,” she says. “Some microbes help break down pollen, some help digest sugars, some help protect against diseases. If those processes shift, that can affect how they digest food or how their immune system responds to a threat.”

Basu theorizes that the heat shock had a higher impact than sustained heat because of a process called hormesis. In hormesis, the timing or level of stress can create the opposite impact of typical stress. In this case, the rapid change to a hotter environment had a different impact than consistent, increased heat.

“Animals can rapidly adapt to environmental stress,” Basu says. “When honey bees emerged in a stressed environment and remained there, they adapted. But they did not rapidly adapt to the stress of sudden heat shock.”

The scientists wanted to study bees with similar genetic backgrounds, to prove the physiological changes couldn’t be ascribed to natural variations in bees. They took newly emerged brood from six colonies with sister queens and randomly allocated 150 honey bees to each enclosure.

The enclosures were maintained at different temperature conditions: one at an ideal consistent temperature; one at a consistently elevated temperature; and one that began at an ideal temperature, then got hit with an elevated temperature after a few days.

All the groups were given plenty of water and sugar syrup, but half of each group also received a pollen patty to compare impacts of optimal diet supplementation with poor nutrition. That’s because some bees may have access to more food than others.

“We want to look at how food resources in the environment impact the nutrition that bees have access to,” Basu says. “We are examining how heat stress interacts with forage. It’s not just one thing hurting bees, so we wanted to look at how multiple stressors interact.”

Heat-related issues could have a larger impact on solitary bees in the wild, as opposed to bees that live in colonies, Basu says.

“In a hive environment, honey bees share resources and benefit from the collective support of thousands of individuals,” she says. “This social structure can help buffer some environmental stressors. Solitary bees, however, do not have the same support system. When environmental changes affect their food resources or health, the consequences can be much more direct, particularly for their survival and reproduction.”

“The impact of heat waves and heat shock on honey bees is a vital area of study because of the importance of pollinators to our food production,” says Raj Khosla, a dean of WSU’s College of Agricultural, Human, and Natural Resource Sciences.

“Dr. Basu’s work on this topic is essential, and I am excited to see how her continuing research helps us further understand how climate impacts pollinators.”

Source: Washington State University