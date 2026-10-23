Does Halloween candy really give kids a sugar rush?

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Halloween excitement, not sugar, may be behind your child’s “sugar rush,” experts say.

Your child eats a handful of Halloween candy and suddenly seems to be bouncing off the walls. It may be tempting to blame the sugar, but there could be a simpler explanation: Halloween is exciting.

Kids are dressing up, running around the neighborhood, seeing friends, and coming home with a haul of treats they don’t usually have. For children who don’t regularly eat candy, the novelty of the experience can make them seem especially energetic.

“There’s an emotional experience around food, and this is especially true of candy on Halloween,” says Stephen Cook, a pediatrician at University of Rochester Medicine Golisano Children’s. “The excitement that kids feel on the holiday can look like hyperactivity, even though it isn’t necessarily being caused by the sugar itself.”

Research has not established that sugar alone causes hyperactivity in children. Expectations can also influence what parents see. If we expect children to become hyper after eating candy, we may be more likely to notice energetic behavior and connect the two.

Sugar also isn’t limited to foods we traditionally think of as sweets. Many highly processed foods contain carbohydrates that are broken down into glucose during digestion, but we don’t necessarily associate those foods with a “sugar rush.”

So, when your child seems particularly energetic on Halloween, consider the whole picture.

What does too much sugar do to kids?

The biggest concern is when sugary or highly processed foods regularly displace more nutritious choices, such as fruits and vegetables, protein, and other nutrient-dense foods. Over time, this can increase the risk of:

Tooth decay and cavities, particularly when sugary foods and drinks are consumed frequently throughout the day

Excess weight gain and obesity, especially when foods high in added sugar contribute significant calories without providing many nutrients

Poor overall nutrition, when sugary or highly processed foods crowd out foods that provide essential vitamins, minerals, fiber and protein

Metabolic health problems, including an increased risk of insulin resistance and type 2 diabetes when a high-added-sugar diet is part of an overall unhealthy eating pattern

Moderation is key. “Rather than focusing on individual foods as ‘good’ or ‘bad,’ it’s more helpful to look at a child’s overall eating pattern,” says Cook.

That also means there’s no need to make sweets completely off-limits. Children can enjoy treats when nutritious meals and snacks remain a regular part of their diet.

Is sugar-free candy better?

“Sugar-free doesn’t automatically make something healthier. In some cases, you’re simply replacing sugar with another sweetener and ending up with a product that’s even more processed,” says Cook.

Rather than looking for a “better” version of candy, keep sweets in perspective. Sweet treats can be a “sometimes” food, while healthy meals and snacks remain a regular part of a child’s diet.

Should parents worry about Red 40 and other food dyes?

Some studies have explored whether artificial food colors contribute to hyperactivity or other behavioral changes. However, research has not established that Red 40 causes hyperactivity in children.

For some children, individual sensitivity may be part of the picture. “A small number of children may have a sensitivity to a particular food dye, but true allergic reactions are rare,” says Cook. Parents who notice a consistent change after their child eats a particular food can discuss it with their child’s doctor.

What’s the best way to handle the Halloween candy stash?

Parents don’t have to choose between letting their children enjoy Halloween and encouraging healthy eating habits.

Before trick-or-treating: Serve a meal or snack so children aren’t starting the evening extremely hungry. It can also help to set expectations about when and how much candy they’ll have.

Serve a meal or snack so children aren’t starting the evening extremely hungry. It can also help to set expectations about when and how much candy they’ll have. Halloween night: Let children enjoy some of their candy. There’s no need to make treats completely off-limits. For younger children, be mindful of choking hazards and check labels for known allergens.

Let children enjoy some of their candy. There’s no need to make treats completely off-limits. For younger children, be mindful of choking hazards and check labels for known allergens. After Halloween: Portion out the candy rather than letting children eat from the bag throughout the day. Families can also let children trade some candy for a toy or other small reward. Favorite treats can be saved for later, and leftover candy can be chopped up and incorporated into baked goods.

Then, simply return to normal meals and snacks.

The goal isn’t to make Halloween candy scary. It’s to help children learn that sweets can be enjoyed without becoming the main part of their diet.

Source: University of Rochester