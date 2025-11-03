Listen: How full-body scans could predict your long-term health

Share this

On this episode of the Big Brains podcast, a medical physicist digs into how AI-enhanced MRIs could transform health care.

What does it mean to see beneath the surface—of the human body, the brain, or even the universe itself? In his groundbreaking new book, Daniel Sodickson, a pioneer of MRI innovation, explores the future of imaging: how technology is transforming not just medicine, but our very ways of perceiving the world.

With the rise of AI-driven “digital vision,” Sodickson argues that imaging is no longer just a diagnostic tool—it’s becoming a new language of discovery.

Sodickson is the author of the new book The Future of Seeing: How Imaging Is Changing Our World (Columbia University Press, 2025).

In this podcast episode, Sodickson dives into the moments that reshaped medical imaging and what the next generation of imaging might reveal about life itself:

Read the transcript for this episode.

Source: University of Chicago