Share this

Article Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Email You are free to share this article under the Attribution 4.0 International license. University ETH Zurich

A new study reveals the weather patterns that trigger simultaneous forest fires across multiple regions in Europe.

Firefighting aircraft, helicopters, fire brigades—when forests across Europe are burning at the same time, the limited firefighting resources have to be allocated efficiently, and ideally before the fires even break out.

A research team led by Manuela Brunner, professor of hydrology and climate impacts in mountain regions at ETH Zurich and the WSL Institute for Snow and Avalanche Research SLF in Davos, investigated whether and how such events in Europe are linked.

Xinhang Li, a forest fire expert in Brunner’s group and the lead author of the study, analyzed under what weather regimes wildfires can break out in what regions of Europe. A weather regime is a large-scale weather pattern that persists for anything from several days to a number of weeks. It ensures that the weather remains similar—for example, warm and dry, or cool and rainy—for long periods.

“Our findings help with developing better early warning systems for synchronous forest fires,” Li says.

Such systems could extend forecasts from a few hours to up to two weeks ahead, providing fire crews with vital extra time.

Some of the results are surprising: A stable high-pressure area over Scandinavia in summer favors forest fires not only in the far north, but also in Italy and the Balkans. Conversely, when there is a stable low-pressure area over Scandinavia in spring, this favors forest fires on the Iberian Peninsula and in the Balkans.

“Such synchronous fires across multiple regions aren’t something we’re inventing—they already exist,” says Li.

For her study, she analyzed satellite data from 2001 to 2020. “From space, you can only see forest fires once they’re large enough,” says the researcher. Many small fires are therefore missing from her data, she explains. She also excluded fires in built-up areas and on agricultural land. In the agricultural sector in particular, it is often unclear whether a fire was started deliberately or broke out accidentally.

She also found that the time of year plays a key role: “While Scandinavia and Southern Europe mainly experience fires in summer, forests in Germany, the UK, and Central Europe burn more often in spring.” She refers to these as “fire seasons.” In the Alps and France, on the other hand, she did not observe such distinct fire seasons.

In the next step, Li compared her results with weather data. When, in the summer of 2026, forests in France and Spain were burning at the same time and tens of thousands of people had to be evacuated, a high-pressure system over the North Atlantic caused windy conditions for weeks, combined with hot and dry summer weather.

“These synchronous fires occurring under these weather conditions are consistent with my findings,” explains Li. Only one of the seven weather regimes that were examined suppressed synchronous fires in the 20 years from 2001 to 2020, says Li: “When there’s a high-pressure system over Greenland, called Greenland Blocking, we have a low-pressure system over mainland Europe, and then it’s relatively cold and damp there.”

The study was funded by ETH Zurich.

Source: ETH Zurich