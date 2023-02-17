Why do we think the ‘forbidden fruit’ is an apple?

Share this

How did the apple from the Garden of Eden become the “forbidden fruit” symbolizes temptation, sin, and the fall of man?

“‘Adam and Eve ate a pom,’ meant ‘Adam and Eve ate a fruit.’ Over time, however, the meaning of pom changed.”

An attention-grabbing Super Bowl ad looked at what would have happened if Adam and Eve ate an avocado instead of an apple. Although a spoof, the Bible never actually specifies what Adam and Eve ate in the Garden of Eden.

Azzan Yadin-Israel, a professor of Jewish studies and classics at Rutgers University, tackles the question in his new book Temptation Transformed: The Story of How the Forbidden Fruit Became an Apple (University of Chicago Press, 2022).

Here, Yadin-Israel unpacks the evolution of the identity of the forbidden fruit: