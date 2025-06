Share this

Article Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Email You are free to share this article under the Attribution 4.0 International license. University North Carolina State University

Firefly. Lightning bug. Whatever you call them, these luminous beetles are out and about right now, flashing their abdomens and looking for love.

Clyde Sorenson is a professor of entomology at North Carolina State University.

In this podcast, Sorenson walks us through the unique characteristics of our favorite bug of summer, from voracious venomous larvae to gently glowing grownups:

Source: North Carolina State University