Fermentation may make seaweed appetizing to more people

A new study shows that fermentation with lactic acid bacteria may be the key to making seaweed more palatable.

Eating seaweed can be extremely healthy, we often hear. Unfortunately, many people associate seaweed with an unpleasant smell and taste—making it difficult to dig in.

In a new study in Future Foods, researchers have investigated how fermenting seaweed (Alaria esculenta) affects taste, texture, and consumer acceptance in two types of spreadable products: cream cheese and baobab spread.

“We wanted to find out whether fermentation could improve the sensory properties of seaweed and make it more attractive as a food ingredient,” explains Professor Wender Bredie from the food science department at the University of Copenhagen, who co-led the project.

The researchers compared products containing untreated, fermented, and acidified seaweed at concentrations of 10% and 15%. The results were clear: products with fermented seaweed had a milder taste, less “harbor-like” odor, and a more balanced and fresh flavor profile.

“Fermentation reduced the strong marine notes and gave a creamier and fresher taste—especially in the cream cheese. That’s a big advantage when using seaweed in products people know and expect to taste mild,” says Wender Bredie.

Fermented seaweed also resulted in a firmer and more stable texture, particularly in the cream cheese, which was perceived as more “chewy” and less runny than the other variants.

In a taste test with 160 participants, the majority preferred the cream cheese containing fermented seaweed. It received an average score of 7.2 out of 9, while the untreated version scored only 6.1.

“It’s interesting to see that even at a relatively high seaweed concentration—10%—the fermented version was still more popular. It shows that fermentation is not just a technical improvement, but something consumers can taste and appreciate,” says Bredie.

The study highlights fermentation as a promising method for developing new seaweed-based foods that taste good and offer high nutritional value. And although many participants were unaware of the health benefits of fermentation, there was strong interest in products that taste good—regardless of whether they are fermented.

“If we can combine good taste with a sustainable and functional ingredient like seaweed, and at the same time inform consumers about the benefits, we have a strong foundation for new food innovations,” says Bredie.

He sees the study as a strong example of what food science can contribute. In particular, Bredie highlights the interdisciplinary collaboration between sensory science, microbiology, and consumer research as a key strength of the project.

“My motivation is to spark interest in food science. That’s why I hope our research can inspire more people to see the possibilities in the field,” he concludes.

Source: University of Copenhagen