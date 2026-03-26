People with 3 key needs met are more likely to drink responsibly

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People who have three basic psychological needs met are more likely to have a healthy relationship with alcohol, according to new research.

Across three different studies in the new publication, researchers found a sense of autonomy, competence, and connection led participants to drink more responsibly. That meant drinking less, consuming alcohol more slowly, and using a designated driver when drinking in public.

People who said they weren’t fulfilled were more likely to engage in risky behaviors such as drinking to the point of blacking out or acting foolishly or impulsively.

“Psychological needs matter, and they have important implications for not only your well-being but your physical health as well,” says Dylan Richards, corresponding author of the publication and an assistant professor in the psychology department at the University of Georgia.

“This research shows that this applies to alcohol, and it affects why people drink and if they drink responsibly.”

The first two studies surveyed more than 3,000 college students combined and asked questions about their alcohol use, behavior related to drinking, and their psychological well-being.

The students were asked to rate how often they took safe actions while drinking, such as consuming beverages slowly, versus riskier actions, such as not securing a designated driver when drinking in public.

To assess whether their psychological needs were being met, the researchers asked the respondents how strongly they related to statements like the following:

I feel a sense of choice and freedom in the things I undertake.

I feel confident that I can do things well.

I feel that the people I care about also care about me.

Those who said they didn’t relate to those statements were more likely to say they frequently drank in excess or experienced instances of blackouts, impulsive or foolish behavior, or physical problems as a result of drinking.

Respondents who identified with the statements reported taking safer actions while drinking.

“People are inclined to flourish overall when those psychological needs are met,” Richards says.

“They are more positive and experience more internalized motivation for doing things that are healthy for them, like drinking responsibly. They don’t do things because other people expect them to do something.”

Previous research suggests psychological needs could influence other long-term behaviors, such as smoking and unhealthy eating, that may negatively affect health outcomes.

To determine whether the same trend existed with alcohol use, the researchers had 1,700 adults in their 40s and 50s rank their experiences related to having those needs fulfilled and their long-term alcohol use. This third study didn’t focus on protective strategies like securing a designated driver but rather on the severity of alcohol consumption across two years.

The study found that when alcohol severity rose or fell, psychological need frustration followed the same pattern. The more likely respondents were to have severe alcohol use, the more likely they were to report a lack of fulfilled needs.

The researchers say the findings suggest adults that don’t feel self-confident, competent, or supported by others are at risk for alcohol misuse.

“These three needs—autonomy, competence, and connection—tend to occur together,” Richards says. “If these psychological needs aren’t met and a person is frustrated, they can be thwarted by the environment and become motivated to do things that lead to more problems for their well-being.”

Looking internally can go a long way in helping people avoid harmful behaviors, the researchers says.

“Are you making decisions for yourself? Do you have those warm, supportive relationships with other people? Are you doing things that you feel like you can do? You can reflect on these things and look at your life and change your situation to better support those needs,” Richards says.

The research appears in the journal Psychology of Addictive Behaviors.

The publication was co-authored by Joshua Grubbs, Christian Garcia, Matthew Pearson and Craig Field, researchers at the University of New Mexico’s Center on Alcohol, Substance Use and Addictions.

Source: University of Georgia