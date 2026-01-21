2 moral actions shape first impressions more than others

Share this

Article Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Email You are free to share this article under the Attribution 4.0 International license. University University of Michigan

New research reveals that fairness and respect for property shape our first impressions—and our willingness to trust—more than other moral behaviors

Every day, we quietly judge the people around us. Did that coworker split the credit fairly? Did a neighbor return a lost package? Did someone cut in line or respect the rules?

According to a new study in PLOS One from researchers at the University of Michigan and University of Illinois, not all moral actions are judged equally, and two types stand out: how fairly someone treats others and whether they respect what belongs to other people.

Across a series of studies, researchers found that acts involving equality and property powerfully shape how we see someone’s character, how much we trust them, and even whether we’re willing to cooperate with them in everyday life. These judgments happen quickly, consistently, and even when our attention is stretched thin.

“Fairness and respect for property may be the moral behaviors that matter most when it comes to social trust,” says study coauthor Savannah Adams, a doctoral candidate.

Researchers says the findings’ importance is that people see fairness and respect for property as key signs of character, and we judge these things efficiently. So what does this mean in real life?

“These quick judgments might actually pick up on something important—fairness and respect for property could really be good signs that someone is trustworthy,” says study coauthor Oscar Ybarra, emeritus psychology professor. “Still, because we make these decisions so fast and with little information, it’s always worth taking a closer look.”

Psychologists have long known that morality consists of different domains—such as helping family, returning favors, respecting authority, sharing with the community, treating people equally, and respecting others’ property. What hasn’t been clear is whether these different moral behaviors leave the same kind of impression on us.

The answer came from three studies involving hundreds of US adults, who saw short descriptions of everyday behaviors performed by fictional people. Some examples included helping/refusing to help a family member; following/breaking rules set by authority; and treating people equally or showing favoritism.

Participants were asked what kind of person it was, if the behavior involved their character or situation, and if they would trust them.

In the final study, participants did all this while juggling a mental distraction task—memorizing long strings of numbers—to see whether these judgments would fall apart under pressure. They didn’t.

Equality (fairness/equal treatment) and property (respecting what belongs to others) triggered the strongest reactions, both positive and negative, the study showed. When someone acted fairly or respected property:

They were seen as highly moral and principled

Their behavior was attributed to their true character

People were more willing to trust and cooperate with them

When someone violated these norms, they were judged harshly. In addition, their actions were seen as reflecting who they really are, and people were less willing to engage, share, or rely on them.

Ybarra says the research showed that other moral behaviors—such as bravery, loyalty to community, or deference to authority—mattered too, but not nearly as much in shaping first impressions.

Researchers found a surprising finding in the third study. Even when participants were mentally overloaded—trying to remember long number sequences while judging others—their reactions to fairness and property violations stayed strong.

“This suggests these judgments are automatic and intuitive, not the result of slow, careful thinking,” noted Ybarra, professor at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.

In other words, your brain doesn’t need much time or attention to decide how it feels about someone who cheats, steals, or plays favorites.

Source: University of Michigan