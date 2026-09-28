How extreme heat is reshaping college football

College football is a uniquely American tradition. Each weekend, hundreds of thousands of fans converge on campuses across the country, firing up grills in parking lots, gathering with friends and family and streaming into stadiums to cheer on their teams.
But extreme late-summer heat waves are threatening to change the way that tradition is experienced, particularly during the early weeks of the season. Rising temperatures and humidity are already prompting safety delays and, in some cases, sending fans to the hospital.
South Carolina’s 2026 season opener, for example, had its fourth quarter trimmed by 10 minutes because the heat index inside Williams-Brice Stadium spiked to a record 110 degrees. Emergency services and fire crews responded to more than 700 heat-related incidents.
These impacts are likely to become more common as climate change drives more frequent and intense heat waves. According to the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the average rate of extreme heat events increased from two per year in the 1960s to ten per year between 2010 and 2020.
Jonathan Casper, a professor in the parks, recreation, and tourism management department at North Carolina State University, studies how environmental and sustainability challenges influence the way sports are organized, experienced and practiced.
Here, Casper digs into the impact of extreme heat on college football fans and how universities can adapt to keep the game-day experience safe and enjoyable:
How does extreme heat affect the health and experience of college football fans?
For many fans, heat exposure starts well before kickoff, with tailgating, walking to the stadium, and waiting to get in. Alcohol consumption, especially during tailgating, can add to the risk. Several more hours in the stands can bring dehydration, headaches, dizziness, and heat exhaustion. Older fans and people with existing health conditions may be especially vulnerable. Even without getting sick, being hot and uncomfortable makes it harder to enjoy the game and spend time with family and friends.
Why are college football stadiums especially challenging?
Lack of shade is a major problem. Fans can spend hours in direct sun, surrounded by concrete and metal that absorb and release heat. Limited airflow can make conditions worse. I have attended early-season games at Carter-Finley, and the heat is real, especially in the north and east stands. Crowded seating and concourses also make it harder to get water, find a shaded place to rest or reach medical help. Conditions vary across the stadium, so someone sitting in the afternoon sun may have a very different experience from someone under an overhang. I have attended early-season games at Carter-Finley, and the heat is real, especially in the north and east stands.
What responsibility do universities and athletic departments have to protect fans?
Universities have a responsibility to anticipate dangerous heat and provide practical ways for fans to protect themselves. Water filling stations should be available at every game, with additional free water distributed on anticipated hot days. Accessible shade, cooling areas, and clear information about where to find help also matter. Staff should be prepared to recognize distress and get medical assistance. These steps should be part of a heat action plan, with shade included in future renovations and coordination with conferences and broadcasters when conditions warrant scheduling changes.
How might increasingly hot conditions change fan behavior?
Fans may shorten their tailgating, arrive closer to kickoff, take more breaks from their seats, or leave before the game ends. Some may choose to watch particularly hot games at home, but I would be cautious about predicting an overall attendance decline. I see the more immediate concern as a diminished experience. Time spent finding water or shade is time away from the game and the people they came with. A stadium can be full while many fans are having a less enjoyable day.
How do you see extreme heat changing the college football experience?
Heat will need to play a bigger role in scheduling, stadium design, and game-day operations. Players face additional strain from exertion and protective equipment, making acclimatization, practice adjustments, cooling breaks, and medical support essential. Fans need reliable access to water, shade, and cooling areas throughout the day. More evening games and flexibility to adjust kickoff times may become necessary, although warm evenings can still pose risks. From a sustainability perspective, adapting facilities and operations to heat is part of keeping college football safe and enjoyable.
Source: North Carolina State University