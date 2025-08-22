Exoplanets could aid the search for dark matter

Share this

Article Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Email You are free to share this article under the Attribution 4.0 International license. University University of California, Riverside

New research suggests that exoplanets, which are planets orbiting stars outside our solar system, could also serve as tools to investigate dark matter.

More than 5,000 planets have been discovered beyond our solar system, allowing scientists to explore planetary evolution and consider the possibility of extraterrestrial life.

The researchers examined how dark matter, which makes up 85% of the universe’s matter, might affect Jupiter-sized exoplanets over long periods of time. Their theoretical calculations suggest dark matter particles could gradually collect in the cores of these planets. Although dark matter has never been detected in laboratories, physicists are confident it exists.

“If the dark matter particles are heavy enough and don’t annihilate, they may eventually collapse into a tiny black hole,” says paper first author Mehrdad Phoroutan-Mehr, a graduate student in the astronomy and physics department at the University of California, Riverside who works with Hai-Bo Yu, a professor of physics and astronomy.

“This black hole could then grow and consume the entire planet, turning it into a black hole with the same mass as the original planet. This outcome is only possible under the superheavy non-annihilating dark matter model.”

According to the superheavy non-annihilating dark matter model, dark matter particles are extremely massive and do not destroy each other when they interact. The researchers focused on this model to show how superheavy dark matter particles are captured by exoplanets, lose energy, and drift toward their cores. There, they accumulate and collapse into black holes.

“In gaseous exoplanets of various sizes, temperatures, and densities, black holes could form on observable timescales, potentially even generating multiple black holes in a single exoplanet’s lifetime,” Phoroutan-Mehr says.

“These results show how exoplanet surveys could be used to hunt for superheavy dark matter particles, especially in regions hypothesized to be rich in dark matter like our Milky Way’s galactic center.”

Phoroutan-Mehr was joined in the study by Tara Fetherolf, a postdoctoral researcher in the earth and planetary sciences department.

Phoroutan-Mehr explains that, so far, astronomers have only detected black holes with masses greater than our sun. He says most existing theories suggest that black holes must be at least that massive.

“Discovering a black hole with the mass of a planet would be a major breakthrough,” he adds.

“It would support the thesis of our paper and offer an alternative to the commonly accepted theory that planet-sized black holes could only form in the early universe.”

According to Phoroutan-Mehr, exoplanets have not been used much in dark matter research largely because scientists did not have enough data about them.

“But in recent years, our knowledge of exoplanets has expanded dramatically, and several upcoming space missions will provide even more detailed observations,” he says.

“With this growing body of data, exoplanets can be used to test and challenge different dark matter models.”

Phoroutan-Mehr says in the past scientists investigated dark matter by observing objects like the sun, neutron stars, and white dwarfs, since different models of dark matter can affect these objects in different ways. For example, some models suggest that dark matter can heat up neutron stars.

“So, if we were to observe an old and cold neutron star, it could rule out certain properties of dark matter, since dark matter is theoretically expected to heat them up,” he says.

He adds that many exoplanets (and Jupiter in our solar system) not having collapsed into black holes can help scientists rule out or refine dark matter models such as the superheavy non-annihilating dark matter model.

“If astronomers were to discover a population of planet-sized black holes, it could offer strong evidence in favor of the superheavy non-annihilating dark matter model,” Phoroutan-Mehr says.

“As we continue to collect more data and examine individual planets in more detail, exoplanets may offer crucial insights into the nature of dark matter.”

Phoroutan-Mehr notes that another possible effect of dark matter on exoplanets—and possibly on planets in our solar system—is that it could heat them or cause them to emit high-energy radiation.

“Today’s instruments aren’t sensitive enough to detect these signals,” he says. “Future telescopes and space missions may be able to pick them up.”

The study appears in Physical Review D.

Source: UC Riverside