Exercise prescription shows promise in fighting ‘chemo brain’

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New research digs into the question of whether exercise can help with “chemo brain.”

Researchers recommended a tailored, scientifically validated exercise program to individuals receiving chemotherapy for cancer, and those who were on a two-week chemotherapy schedule and followed the exercise prescription were able to maintain their walking-step goals, use resistance bands, and stay mentally sharper compared to patients who did not exercise.

Led by Karen Mustian and Po-Ju Lin from the Wilmot Cancer Institute at the University of Rochester, the nationwide study on exercise and cancer is important because:

Up to 75% of cancer patients report cancer-related cognitive difficulties or “chemo brain.” What is chemo brain? Patients report general brain fog, and trouble managing money, medications, or maintaining a household, for example. Although there is no gold standard treatment for chemo brain, studies have shown that consistent exercise may reduce it and improve executive functioning during and after cancer treatment.

This study builds on prior research at Wilmot and elsewhere, showing that patients need only undertake mild-to-moderate exercise during cancer treatment to gain benefits. Exercise has an anti-inflammatory effect and promotes a healthy immune system, research confirms.

In collaboration with American College of Sports Medicine exercise professionals, Mustian developed the exercise prescription (called EXCAP) used in this study. It was designed to provide safe exercise during chemotherapy, and to be practical, low-cost, home-based, and personalized to account for a patient’s physical abilities. It includes progressive aerobic walking and resistance band exercise prescriptions.

The study appears in JNCCN—Journal of the National Comprehensive Cancer Network.

How exercise helps

“This is a safe and simple exercise prescription that can be an important part of supportive care for anyone going through chemotherapy,” says Mustian, dean’s professor of Surgery, Cancer Control, and associate director of Population Science at Wilmot.

“Cancer care providers should educate their patients about home-based options such as walking and resistance band exercises as part of optimal care, and when needed they should refer patients to exercise oncology specialists can tailor programs to individual capabilities,” she says.

In this phase 3 clinical trial, researchers reported secondary outcomes from an earlier trial that enrolled nearly 700 patients from 20 community oncology clinics across the US, who were all receiving chemotherapy for the first time for a variety of cancers.

They were randomized into two groups: standard care without exercise, or the six-week exercise prescription while undergoing chemotherapy. All participants recorded daily steps and exercises.

Prior to receiving chemotherapy, all patients walked an average of 4,000 to 4,500 steps a day. (During chemotherapy, people without a formal exercise prescription typically walk less due to fatigue, weakness, nausea, or other factors, the researchers note.)

In this study, many individuals in the exercise group were able to maintain their usual daily steps while taking chemotherapy, while those who were in the standard-care-without-exercise group reduced their daily steps by 53%.

Patients who exercised while on chemo reported they were also mentally sharper.

Lin believes that having a structured exercise prescription seems to be essential to a good outcome.

“It was striking to find that without a structured exercise prescription, patients receiving chemotherapy reduce their daily walking by half and experience notable increases in problems with thinking, memory, and mental fatigue,” says Lin, a research assistant professor and member of Wilmot’s Cancer Prevention and Control research program.

Why did some patients benefit Mmore?

The benefits of exercise while on chemo applied mostly to patients who received their treatment every two weeks, as opposed to patients who were getting chemotherapy on three- or four-week cycles.

Scientists are not sure why.

“This needs to be researched further, but speculating, the patients on two-week cycles of chemotherapy may be getting drugs that have different toxicities and less-severe side effects, which may allow them to remain more active,” Mustian says.

“Once a person starts lowering their activity levels, it is more difficult to get back to their baseline activity or maintain it. It may be possible that patients receiving chemotherapy on the three- or four-week cycles were experiencing more toxicity and more side effects.”

Lin emphasizes that regardless of the chemotherapy schedule, “non-pharmacologic” interventions, such as exercise, cognitive training, and mindfulness, are important for managing brain fog because they are safe, easy to use, and can often be delivered at low cost or even at home compared with expensive or clinic-based treatments.

The study was carried out through a unique mechanism: The University of Rochester/National Cancer Institute Community Oncology Research Program (NCORP) Research Base, which is a nationwide translational science network to conduct clinical trials.

Source: University of Rochester