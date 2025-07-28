Early childhood teachers don’t have enough time to get work done

Share this

Early childhood teachers face high rates of stress and job turnover. A new study found that a lack of planning time may only make things worse.

Planning periods are times when teachers are away from students and working on other professional tasks. For early education teachers, those tasks include things like documenting children’s development and progress, writing lesson plans, and communicating with parents.

Though teachers working in elementary, middle, or high schools are required to have this time, it isn’t mandated for early education teachers. That may be why the new study found that only about 1 in 10 early childhood teachers said they had enough time to complete all their work.

“Most of them are doing their planning and work tasks during their personal time, which includes evenings and weekends,” says Erin Hamel, lead author of the study and an assistant professor in the University of Georgia’s Mary Frances Early College of Education.

“That can be problematic because it encroaches on their personal lives and can lead to burnout and turnover.”

The study surveyed 106 teachers and 104 directors of early childhood education centers. The researchers asked how much planning time teachers are scheduled for and how much they actually get.

On average, the teachers report receiving 37 minutes less than what they’re scheduled for.

“The work day of an early childhood teacher is unpredictable. If the program is short staffed, teachers may have to use their planning time to help out another classroom,” says Hamel. “Or if a child gets sick a teacher may need to be with the child in a separate room until the parents come. That could take up her planning time.”

Lack of planning time often leaves teachers scrambling to get everything done on time. This leaves teachers with no choice but to work during their personal time, adding to their stress, the researchers say.

Many directors know their teachers are short on time, with about half acknowledging that teachers frequently have to work over the weekend.

So why don’t directors just give teachers more planning time?

Every state requires a specific teacher-to-child ratio in the classroom. If there aren’t enough teachers present, it can impact the safety of young children, the quality of care and leave the center open to legal trouble.

“Directors are between a rock and a hard place,” says Hamel. “If a center is short staffed and the director needs three teachers in a classroom to meet ratio requirements, it may mean sacrificing teachers’ planning time because planning time is not mandatory.

“Licensing and ratio requirements are essential because they keep children safe and improve the quality of care. In the current context of teacher shortages, directors are forced to make difficult staffing decisions that may negatively impact teachers because it requires them to give up their planning or break times. Most teachers readily do this for the children, but it takes a toll.”

Currently, only 16 states mandate some form of planning time for early childhood teachers. But more states are now considering doing the same.

“Teachers who are stressed tend to interact with children less sensitively, so adequate planning time can have an indirect impact on children’s educational experience,” says Hamel.

“Taking care of teachers is an important part of taking care of children.”

This study appears in Early Childhood Research Quarterly.

Source: University of Georgia