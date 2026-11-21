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Email You are free to share this article under the Attribution 4.0 International license. University University of California, Riverside

Researchers have developed a new way to evaluate pathological changes and cellular remodeling caused by inhaled aerosols, such as those from electronic cigarettes.

The approach could help researchers measure how much airway damage different e-cigarette products cause and identify people who are most vulnerable to it.

The research was done using donor-derived human airway basal stem cells, which line the windpipe and airways in the lungs. They act as repair cells, helping replace damaged cells. They also maintain and restore the airway lining by developing into cells that produce mucus and cells that help clear mucus and trapped particles.

Called hTET-AIR (human Tracheobronchial Epithelial Tissue–Airway Injury and Remodeling), the methodology combines an established laboratory-grown human airway tissue model with carefully selected endpoints to track the progression of airway injury.

“The hTET-AIR model is equivalent to the tissue lining the human trachea and bronchus and can be exposed to aerosols at the air-liquid interface,” says Rattapol Phandthong, a postdoctoral researcher in the molecular, cell, and systems biology department at the University of California, Riverside and the first author of the study that appears in NAM Journal.

Phandthong explains that hTET has been used in research laboratories for many years to study how inhaled substances affect the respiratory tract.

“Building on this established model, our team developed the hTET-AIR to quantitatively evaluate the severity and progression of pathological changes in human airway tissue,” he says. “Beyond electronic cigarettes, hTET-AIR could also be applied to study the effects of other inhaled chemicals and environmental pollutants.”

Using hTET-AIR, the researchers exposed human airway tissues to either one or five puffs of electronic cigarette aerosols per day for up to three weeks. They found that repeated exposure triggered two pathological changes beginning as early as the first week.

The first change was increased mucus production, a characteristic of goblet cell hyperplasia, in which the number of mucus-producing goblet cells increases in the epithelial lining in the respiratory tract. The second was the development of squamous metaplasia, a condition in which the normal airway lining begins to resemble skin-like tissue, impairing its ability to clear mucus and inhaled particles.

The researchers found that exposure to five puffs per day of electronic cigarette aerosol accelerated these pathological changes compared with one puff per day, but by the third week, both exposure groups had developed varying degrees of squamous metaplasia.

“These findings are particularly concerning because squamous metaplasia can be a precursor to squamous cell carcinoma, a type of lung cancer,” says Prue Talbot, the senior author of the study and a professor of the graduate division, in whose lab Phandthong works.

The research team plans to expand the use of hTET-AIR to evaluate aerosols from additional electronic cigarette devices and examine responses in airway tissues derived from multiple donors.

“This will help determine whether different electronic cigarette products cause varying degrees of airway damage and whether some individuals are more susceptible to these effects than others,” Phandthong says.

The study was supported by grants from the UCR Academic Senate and the California Institute for Regenerative Medicine.

Source: UC Riverside