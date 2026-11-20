Dogs have been living side-by-side with humans for millennia, but a new study underscores how much we have yet to learn about man’s best friend.
The study, which looked at hundreds of dogs across four nations, found that the lifestyles of pet owners appears to play a significant role in determining what constitutes a healthy gut microbiome for their dog companions.
The study appears in the journal mSystems.
Here, Kimberly Ange-van Heugten, coauthor of the journal article on the work and a professor of animal science at North Carolina State University, digs into the work:
Before I ask about this study in particular, what exactly is the “gut microbiome”? And why is it something we should care about?
The gut microbiome is the complex, living community of trillions of microorganisms (including bacteria, viruses, fungi, etc.) that live inside every animal’s gastrointestinal (GI) tract.
The canine gut microbiome is more than just about how dogs digest their food or how easy their poop is for their owners to pick up during walks. The microbiome is involved in all aspects of a dog’s overall health, including their immune system and even how they behave.
Dog gut microbes do break down complex dietary fibers, process carbohydrates, and assist with overall nutrient digestion and absorption. However, a massive portion of a dog’s immune system lives in the gut, too. A balanced microbiome helps train immune cells to fight off harmful pathogens while potentially preventing chronic medical conditions. In addition, the gut and brain are in constant communication. A balanced microbiome is increasingly linked to preventing stress, fear, and canine anxiety.
An imbalanced microbiome can be linked to canine skin issues, food sensitivities, ear infections, poor energy, chronic conditions like inflammatory bowel disease, or more short-term problems like diarrhea and nausea.
All this said, what is a balanced or normal microbiome? We struggle to define the “normal” microbiome (if such a thing even exists), even in humans. For canines, what is balanced and normal for one individual may be different for another. And we know that where the dog lives and whom it interacts with can definitely influence what constitutes a balanced, normal microbiome. While we do know some microbiome species (or overgrowths of specific species) can be helpful or harmful, much of the canine microbiome is still undiscovered and under-researched.
We humans love our dogs, so I know this is not the first study of the gut microbiome in dogs. What sets this study apart from the previous work?
This work was more about the relationship that humans and dogs have with each other and then with food and how that affects the microbiome. We know the microbiome is affected by community habits and culture. For example, the microbiomes of people in communities that eat lots of sourdough bread differ from those that don’t; human communities with increased antibiotic availability differ from those that have less access to antibiotics. However, no one had previously looked at how human lifestyles affect the microbiome of the dogs living within those communities.
For this study, you and your colleagues did a genetic analysis on the gut microbiome of more than 250 dogs from Nepal, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, and the United States. The paper says the dogs spanned “forager, agrarian, pastoralist, urban, and industrialized lifestyles.” What does that mean?
Forager to agrarian to pastoralist to urban to industrialized is a spectrum covering where dogs get their food; from the wild to commercial diets.
● Forager relies on entirely wild resources for survival.
● Agrarian relies on farmed crops but not commercial.
● Pastoralist is more of a herder lifestyle where diet will change with movement of animals and thus could be more wild or commercial depending on movement, work, etc.
● Urban could be both commercial diets and potentially trash (but trash found near people).
● Industrialized would be relying completely on commercial diets.
What did you and your collaborators learn?
Basically, we found that the way we live affects the microbiome of our pets. Therefore the “normal” microbiome for a population of housed dogs could be quite different than for dogs that live outdoors, etc. There is likely not one standard healthy microbiome.
This summary we wrote for the paper does a nice job of capturing it:
“Domestic dogs are one of the closest animal companions of humans, yet we know surprisingly little about how their gut microbiomes vary outside industrialized pet populations. This study shows that industrialization-associated lifestyle change is not only relevant to human microbiomes but also a broader ecological force that reshapes gut microbial communities in animals living alongside us. By comparing dogs across diverse human lifestyles, we show that shared environments can impose parallel pressures on the gut bacterial communities of humans and dogs, while each host maintains a distinct microbial identity. These findings suggest that gut microbial communities are shaped by the interaction between host biology and changing ecological conditions. Expanding microbiome research beyond industrialized settings is therefore essential for understanding what microbial diversity has been retained, altered, or lost during recent lifestyle transitions.”
Are those findings important? Do they inform the way we do anything with regard to caring for our dogs?
The big overall picture is that there may not be a single microbiome profile that represents all dogs. The microbial communities found in household pets differ substantially from those of dogs living in other ecological settings. This has important implications for how we establish reference microbiomes and interpret microbiome-based assessments of canine health. However, further research is needed to determine whether these differences influence dietary requirements or responses to medical treatments.
In addition, our findings suggest that things in human lifestyles that could negatively affect the microbiome (eating contaminated food, poor sleep, etc.) also likely affect canines.
Were there any surprises in the results?
While we did see that the canine and human microbiomes similarly shifted, they were not always as similar as we expected. The species-specific microbiomes provided several unique differences. Some of these were related to lifestyle, but also the country a dog lived in, and environmental weather patterns and temperatures also appear to play a role.
How might these findings inform future research?
While our dataset encompasses several countries and numerous dogs, it would be great to have even more countries and more lifestyles represented. The larger the dataset, the more we know. That says, gathering samples across multiple countries and analyzing everything in one lab is quite a challenge and therefore we are very proud of what was accomplished here.
Source: North Carolina State University