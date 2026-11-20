The gut microbiome is the complex, living community of trillions of microorganisms (including bacteria, viruses, fungi, etc.) that live inside every animal’s gastrointestinal (GI) tract.

The canine gut microbiome is more than just about how dogs digest their food or how easy their poop is for their owners to pick up during walks. The microbiome is involved in all aspects of a dog’s overall health, including their immune system and even how they behave.

Dog gut microbes do break down complex dietary fibers, process carbohydrates, and assist with overall nutrient digestion and absorption. However, a massive portion of a dog’s immune system lives in the gut, too. A balanced microbiome helps train immune cells to fight off harmful pathogens while potentially preventing chronic medical conditions. In addition, the gut and brain are in constant communication. A balanced microbiome is increasingly linked to preventing stress, fear, and canine anxiety.

An imbalanced microbiome can be linked to canine skin issues, food sensitivities, ear infections, poor energy, chronic conditions like inflammatory bowel disease, or more short-term problems like diarrhea and nausea.

All this said, what is a balanced or normal microbiome? We struggle to define the “normal” microbiome (if such a thing even exists), even in humans. For canines, what is balanced and normal for one individual may be different for another. And we know that where the dog lives and whom it interacts with can definitely influence what constitutes a balanced, normal microbiome. While we do know some microbiome species (or overgrowths of specific species) can be helpful or harmful, much of the canine microbiome is still undiscovered and under-researched.