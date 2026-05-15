More than 84% of dogs show signs of fear or anxiety

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A dog trembling during a thunderstorm or backing away from a stranger may seem like an isolated reaction—but new research suggests these moments are far from rare.

In fact, the majority of dogs may experience some level of fear or anxiety more often than their owners, according to a new study that analyzed behavior data from tens of thousands of pets across the United States.

“These are behaviors most owners have seen at some point,” says Bonnie Beaver, a professor of behavior in the small animal clinical sciences department at the Texas A&M College of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences and sole author of the study.

“What this research shows is just how common those responses are—and how important it is that we pay attention to them.”

Drawing from the Dog Aging Project, a large-scale national research initiative that collects owner-reported data on dogs, Beaver examined behavioral responses in more than 43,000 animals, creating one of the most comprehensive datasets to date on canine fear and anxiety.

The study found that more than 84% of dogs showed at least mild signs of fear or anxiety in everyday situations, excluding learned fears related to grooming activities like nail trimming and bathing.

Because study data were based on owner observations rather than clinical diagnoses, the findings reflect how dogs behave in real-world environments rather than controlled settings, according to Beaver.

While that approach introduces some variability, it also offers valuable insight into how frequently dogs encounter—and respond to—common stressors.

Among the most frequently reported triggers were unfamiliar people and unfamiliar dogs—situations many pets encounter regularly.

“Short-term fear is something we all experience, and dogs are no different,” Beaver says. “When that fear becomes chronic, that’s when it starts to impact their overall well-being.”

Long-term stress—including repeated or prolong activity—can have lasting effects of a dog’s health, being linked to negative effects on the immune system and a dog’s overall quality and length of life, making early recognition especially important.

In more severe cases, fear can escalate dramatically over time, particularly when dogs are repeatedly exposed to stressful situations without support.

“I’ve seen dogs get to the point where they’re so distressed during storms that they try to chew through brick walls just to get into their house,” Beaver says. “Once it reaches that level, it is almost impossible to manage.”

While Beaver says these findings do not suggest that most dogs have clinical anxiety disorders, they do provide a clearer picture of how frequently dogs experience fear and anxiety across a broad population.

“With a dataset this large and diverse, we’re able to better understand what’s happening across the general dog population,” Beaver says. “It’s not limited to a specific clinic, type of case, geographic area, dog breed, or size.”

Despite how common these behaviors may be, they are not always addressed as part of a dog’s routine veterinary care.

“Behavior is an area that often doesn’t come up unless the owner brings it up first,” Beaver says. “That means we may be missing opportunities to help.”

She suggests that incorporating behavioral screening tools—such as questionnaires completed before appointments—could help veterinarians identify health and behavior concerns earlier and open the door for more proactive conversations.

Recognizing when fear becomes a clinical concern often comes down to changes in duration and intensity.

“If an owner starts to notice that the behavior is lasting longer or becoming more intense, that’s a good time to ask for guidance,” she says.

Without intervention, fear-based behaviors can worsen over time, increasing the risk of more serious outcomes, including aggression.

“When dogs are repeatedly put into situations they’re not comfortable with, such as having to interact with strangers, that fear can escalate,” Beaver says. “In some cases, the only way they know how to respond is through aggression.”

While the study cannot determine which dogs require clinical treatment, it reinforces the importance of paying attention to behavioral changes—especially those that are persistent or escalating.

“There are clearly dogs experiencing fear and anxiety at levels that may require professional support,” Beaver says.

For Beaver, the takeaway is not that fear can be eliminated, but that it should be recognized, monitored, and addressed before it escalates.

“Dogs, like people, are going to experience fear in certain situations,” she says. “The concern is when that fear becomes more consistent or continues to increase over time. That’s when we need to step in.”

The research is supported by the WoodNext Foundation, which makes grants and investments in areas including scientific and biomedical research, mental health, homelessness, education, nature conservation, disaster recovery and economic opportunity.

Source: Texas A&M University