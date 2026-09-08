How to spot dementia in your dog or cat

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Difficulty sleeping at night, interacting less with owners, and showing signs of confusion or anxiety are often dismissed as “normal” signs of aging in pets. But these behaviors may be signs of dementia.

Just like humans, dogs and cats can develop dementia as they age—and the resulting behavioral changes can be easily mistaken for symptoms of other diseases.

Here, Joel White, a clinical assistant professor at the Texas A&M University College of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences, shares guidance to help owners better understand changes in their pets’ behavior and learn how to care for animals living with dementia:

Signs of dementia in dogs and cats

Dementia in dogs and cats, often called cognitive dysfunction, develops when changes in the brain affect how pets think, learn and remember.

In dogs, signs of cognitive dysfunction can appear as early as 8 years old, with roughly 10% of dogs that age being affected.

“Prevalence rises steadily with age, reaching about 80% in dogs over 18,” White says.

In cats, symptoms typically emerge around age 10, with a similar age-related increase in prevalence—more than half of cats over age 15 show signs consistent with dementia.

“As veterinary medicine advances, many dogs and cats are living longer than they previously did, which increases the likelihood of developing this disease,” White says.

“In addition, we (veterinarians and owners) are becoming more aware of this disease and are likely better at recognizing and diagnosing it.”

Early signs of dementia include:

Wandering aimlessly

Having accidents in the house

Struggling to navigate doorways or stairs

Changes in hearing or responsiveness

Vocalizing more than usual

Because these changes can overlap with other conditions, it is easy to confuse them, according to White.

“Difficulty with stairs might look like arthritis, while accidents in the house could be a sign of a urinary tract infection or kidney disease,” he says.

While dogs and cats may show similar symptoms, cats also tend to over-groom themselves to the point of developing bald spots.

“Cats are excellent at hiding illness from their owners and veterinarians, which can make them more challenging to diagnose,” White says.

Older cats also commonly develop other health conditions, especially hyperthyroidism, which occurs when the thyroid gland produces too much thyroid hormone. This can cause changes in behavior and activity that may look similar to signs of dementia, making an accurate diagnosis even more important.

How vets diagnose dementia

When dementia is suspected, veterinarians will use questionnaires based on owners’ observations of their pets’ behavior to help identify cognitive dysfunction—the more signs a pet shows, the more likely the disease may be contributing to the changes.

“A comprehensive history is the most valuable tool when making a diagnosis of dementia in pets,” White says.

Veterinarians may also perform blood tests, combined with physical and neurologic examinations, to rule out other conditions that can cause symptoms similar to dementia.

The most definitive way to evaluate a pet for dementia-related changes in the brain is magnetic resonance imaging, or MRI. However, an MRI requires anesthesia and can be costly.

Supporting pets with dementia

Although there is no cure for dementia in dogs or cats, changes to a pet’s daily routine and environment can help manage symptoms and support quality of life.

Regular exercise—including leash walks and games of fetch for dogs, or food puzzles and interactive toys for cats—can help keep pets physically active and mentally engaged.

“This can be challenging when a pet has other health problems, such as severe arthritis,” White says.

“Many owners find creative alternatives to keep their older pets active. For example, swimming can be an option for larger pets, while gentle movement in a tub or outdoor time in strollers, carriers, or backpacks can provide activity for smaller ones.”

Spending regular quality time with your pets can also help support their well-being.

In addition, for pets severely affected by dementia, keeping their environment safe and predictable is essential because sudden changes can be stressful. Owners can close off areas where their pet might get hurt, pad sharp furniture corners and avoid major changes, such as rearranging furniture or moving to a new home.

Diet can also play a role in managing dementia.

Foods rich in medium‑chain triglycerides (MCTs) and antioxidants such as vitamin E and omega‑3s may help improve clinical signs. While manufactured diets containing these ingredients are available for dogs, similar options have not been developed for cats.

Veterinarians also can help owners determine which supplements may be appropriate for their pets.

When lifestyle and diet are not enough, medications can be considered as an option. However, pets can respond differently to medications, so they should always be used under the guidance of a veterinarian.

Keeping the bond strong in tough times

For many owners, the hardest part of caring for a pet with dementia is staying patient as the disease progresses. Watching a beloved pet struggle can be heartbreaking, and feeling frustrated at times is normal.

“It may be easy to forget that your pet is not choosing to cause problems, like waking you up at night or having an accident on the rug, especially when these things happen repeatedly,” White says.

“In those moments, it can help to pause, take a breath and remember that the pet is ill, not intentionally misbehaving.”

Dementia may change some aspects of life with an aging pet, but patience, compassion, and quality time can help owners continue to make the most of the years they have together.

Source: Texas A&M University