How the Supreme Court’s abortion decision is reshaping US politics

This book is certainly written for scholars of public opinion and American politics, but we also very intentionally wrote it for a broader audience because abortion politics affects so many Americans in deeply personal ways.

At its core, this book is about one of the central questions in democracies: what happens when public opinion and public policy diverge on an issue that millions of Americans experience personally and think about deeply?

Abortion is politically unique because it is both deeply personal and deeply political. About one in four American women will have an abortion during their lifetime, and majorities of both men and women report knowing someone close to them who has had one. People think about this issue not just abstractly or ideologically, but in relation to family planning, health care, finances, education, relationships, and decisions about whether and when to have children.

So we wrote the book to do double duty. It’s a serious empirical study; we draw on about a dozen national surveys, including two we designed ourselves, and we run the kinds of statistical analyses political scientists expect. So it absolutely belongs on the shelves of scholars who work on public opinion.

But we also worked very hard to make it accessible. The arguments don’t depend on knowing what an “ordered logit coefficient” is. If you’re a journalist, a policy person, an activist, or simply someone trying to understand why American abortion politics looks the way it does right now, there’s a great deal in the book for you. There is an enormous amount of commentary on abortion and not nearly enough careful data. We wanted to bring more careful evidence into the conversation.