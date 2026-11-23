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A new study adds to evidence that the developing brain responds differently to foods that have been through industrial processing or contain ingredients not found in a home kitchen.

Young adults ages 18 to 21 showed changes in the way their brains responded to an ultraprocessed milkshake following a diet high in ultraprocessed food. The same was not true for those ages 22 to 25.

The findings in the journal Obesity complement earlier results from the same trial showing that younger participants ate more after consuming an ultraprocessed diet, even when they were already full.

“Among the younger participants, consuming a diet high in ultraprocessed foods for just two weeks was associated with decreased brain response to a rewarding food—a milkshake—in the orbitofrontal cortex,” says Emma Leslie, the study’s first author.

That region of the brain, one of the last to fully mature in the mid- to late 20s, is involved in food reward, valuation, and decision-making. Leslie conducted the study as a graduate student at Virginia Tech while working with neuroscientist Alex DiFeliceantonio at the university’s Fralin Biomedical Research Institute at VTC.

Interestingly, in the younger group, brain response increased after consuming a diet that did not include ultraprocessed food. The older participants showed no significant changes across the two diets.

To investigate the effects of food processing on young adults, researchers recruited 22 participants ages 18 to 25. Of those, seven were 21 or younger. Participants were randomly assigned to each diet for two weeks, with a four-week break between diets.

One diet drew 81% of its calories from ultraprocessed foods. The other had none.

The diets had the same macronutrient composition—50% carbohydrates, 35% fat, and 15% protein. They had the same amount of fiber, added sugars, saturated fat, sodium, energy density, and overall nutritional quality and were balanced for each participant’s calorie needs to keep their weight stable.

The feeding trial was part of a collaboration between DiFeliceantonio, an associate professor with Virginia Tech’s Fralin Biomedical Research Institute, and Brenda Davy, a professor with the university’s human nutrition, foods, and exercise department. DiFeliceantonio, who is interim codirector of the institute’s Center for Health Behaviors Research, investigates the mechanisms of food choice. Davy, who is a registered dietitian, examines the role of diet and physical activity in the prevention and treatment of obesity, Type 2 diabetes, and related conditions.

The team examined different outcomes—how much participants ate and how their brains responded to food—from the same experiment. Their earlier study showed that participants in the 18-to-21 age group ate more calories after the diet high in ultraprocessed food, even if they weren’t hungry. The same was not true for those in the 22-to-25 age group.

To examine what was happening in the brain, researchers used functional MRI before and after each two-week diet period. During the scans, a pump delivered highly processed milkshakes or tasteless solutions to participants through a straw-like device.

Researchers anticipated that eating highly processed foods would influence the way all participants’ brains responded, but the effects were concentrated in younger participants.

“This was especially interesting given our previous findings showing that younger participants also consumed more calories at a buffet-style meal after the ultraprocessed diet,” Leslie says. “Together, these findings raise interesting questions about whether certain developmental periods may be particularly sensitive to ultraprocessed food exposure.”

In the US, ultraprocessed foods make up more than half of young adults’ diets. They have been associated with metabolic syndrome, poor cardiovascular health, and other conditions. Scientists are actively working to better understand ultraprocessed foods amid growing concern over their health effects.

Federal officials are working to establish a definition of ultraprocessed foods, while congressional hearings over the past year have examined food labeling, ingredients, and regulatory oversight.

Adolescence and emerging adulthood are important developmental periods when brain regions involved in reward and decision-making are maturing and young adults are gaining independence over their food choices.

“This study is important because you have this change in an area of the brain known to govern self-control, and potentially put a stop to eating,” DiFeliceantonio says. “This is giving us insight into how ultraprocessed foods are affecting the bodies and brains of younger people, who might be especially vulnerable to their effects. And that’s important to know for things like dietary guidelines, doctor recommendations, and policy decisions.”

DiFeliceantonio and Davy want to further explore the effects of ultraprocessed food consumption on eating behavior and the brain. Their feeding trial was limited by its relatively small sample size and the fact that the age-related findings were exploratory. Researchers did not see an association between diet-related changes in brain response and changes in intake.

“The orbitofrontal cortex is still undergoing development in all of our participants, but the younger you are, the more rapid the development,” DiFeliceantonio says. “It’s also an area of the brain that has been shown to be active in people who are dieting or who are trying to reduce their craving for high-calorie foods.”

Different studies could help uncover possible mechanisms for the changes they observed.

“The diets were matched on macronutrients, energy density, and micronutrients, so it’s something other than nutrition that is leading to changes in the brain and behavior,” DiFeliceantonio says. “Could it be additives? Chemicals produced during the processing itself? It’s an open question.”

DiFeliceantonio and Davy want to extend the research to younger populations to determine whether the effects are even more pronounced in people under 18 and whether developing brains are particularly sensitive to changes in diet.

“In the US, adolescents have the poorest overall dietary quality and consume more ultraprocessed foods than any other age group,” Davy says. “Dietary habits are established early in life and typically persist into adulthood. We hope to continue to study how highly processed foods affect young people’s eating habits and health, which ultimately could impact dietary guidelines for this age group.”

Researchers also want to investigate whether changes in eating behavior and brain function persist after people return to their regular diets.

“The intervention lasted only two weeks, so we don’t know whether these changes persist over time or translate into long-term differences in eating behavior,” Leslie says.

Leslie earned her doctoral degree from Virginia Tech’s Translational Biology, Medicine, and Health Graduate Program this summer and is continuing her research as a postdoctoral associate at the University of Michigan.

“I’ll be investigating the addictive potential of ultraprocessed foods and exploring food policy strategies to address challenges in the modern food environment,” Leslie says. “Ultimately, I hope this work will help identify who may be most vulnerable, why, and how we can better support healthier eating behaviors.”

The research was supported by a grant to DiFeliceantonio and Davy from the Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Human Development, part of the National Institutes of Health. Leslie was also supported with an exercise health sciences graduate fellowship from Dr. Ray A. Gaskins.

Source: Virginia Tech