Dietary tweaks can quickly change your brain for the better

A new study reveals that following a low-calorie or low-carbohydrate diet can measurably lower levels of brain chemicals that, when too high, are linked to inflammation and memory problems.

The study followed a cohort of patients with an early-stage fatty liver disease, which is linked to changes in brain metabolism that can contribute to cognitive symptoms. The study participants adopted a low-calorie or low-carbohydrate diet for just two weeks and then were screened to see if their brain metabolism markers had improved.

“We found that reducing liver fat through short-term dietary changes also lowered levels of certain brain metabolites that can signal inflammation and neurotoxicity when elevated,” says Andreana P. Haley, professor of clinical psychology at the University of Texas at Austin and the lead author of the study.

“Nearly all participants with early-stage liver disease improved, suggesting that diet may protect brain as well as liver health.”

The liver condition, known as metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease (MASLD), is the most common chronic liver disease globally, affecting an estimated 38% of adults. It is often linked with cognitive symptoms such as reduced attention and impaired executive function, including trouble organizing daily activities or losing track of tasks. These symptoms can be caused by changes in brain metabolism linked to higher-than-normal levels of neurometabolites such as cerebral glutamate and myo-inositol.

In the study, participants with MASLD underwent a health screening and brain and liver MRI imaging before being randomly assigned to follow either a low-calorie or a low-carbohydrate diet. After two weeks on the diet, respondents were screened again to assess whether the dietary change had lowered their levels of liver fat and neurometabolites.

The researchers found that 97% of the participants with MASLD experienced a decrease in liver fat, 77% experienced a decrease in glutamate, and 70% experienced a decrease in myo-inositol.

“We were struck by how quickly the brain responded,” says Haley. “In just two weeks, we saw measurable improvements in brain metabolites, something that had only been speculated about before.”

With MASLD projected to affect 55% of the world’s adults by 2040, these findings come at a time when researchers are working to better understand both how metabolic health affects the brain and how the brain can be protected. This study, Haley says, offers encouragement on both fronts.

“Even short-term, achievable dietary changes may reduce brain processes that contribute to cognitive decline. We hope this motivates both clinicians and individuals to take early action on metabolic health, not only to protect the liver but also to support long-term brain function,” she says.

“And this proof-of-concept study is the foundation for a larger clinical trial we are now proposing to determine whether there are especially sensitive periods across the lifespan when dietary interventions can make the greatest difference.”

Source: UT Austin