Popular diabetes drugs may protect against Alzheimer’s

Researchers have found that a pair of popular glucose-lowering medications may have protective effects against the development of Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias in patients with Type 2 diabetes.

In a study in JAMA Neurology, the researchers studied Medicare claims data of older adults with Type 2 diabetes to assess the association among glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonists, or GLP-1RAs, sodium-glucose cotransporter-2 inhibitors, or SGLT2is, and the risk of Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias.

The data showed a statistically significant association between a lower risk of Alzheimer’s and the use of GLP-1RAs and SGLT2is compared with other glucose-lowering medications.

According to the researchers, the findings indicated that the two drugs may have neuroprotective effects for people without diabetes and may help slow the rate of cognitive decline in Alzheimer’s patients.

Serena Jingchuan Guo, an assistant professor of pharmaceutical outcomes and policy at the University of Florida College of Pharmacy and the study’s senior author, says these findings may point to new therapeutic uses for drugs commonly used to treat Type 2 diabetes and obesity.

“It’s exciting that these diabetes medications may offer additional benefits, such as protecting brain health,” Guo says.

“Based on our research, there is promising potential for GLP-1RAs and SGLT2is to be considered for Alzheimer’s disease prevention in the future. As use of these drugs continues to expand, it becomes increasingly important to understand their real-world benefits and risks across populations.”

As the study only included patients with Type 2 diabetes, Guo says next steps include evaluating the effects of the two drugs in broader populations by using recent, real-world data that captures their growing use in clinical settings.

“Future research should focus on identifying heterogeneous treatment effects—specifically, determining which patients are most likely to benefit and who may be at greater risk for safety concerns,” Guo says.

Support for the research came from the National Institute on Aging and the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, both part of the National Institutes of Health.

Source: University of Florida