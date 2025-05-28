What you should know about the debate over fluoride

Share this

University Syracuse University

Fluoride in drinking water has become a highly charged topic in recent weeks.

In March, Utah became the first state to prohibit the addition of fluoride to the state’s public water systems, a move praised by US Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy. However, some health groups are raising the alarm.

The American Dental Association continues to push for water fluoridation, saying a ban on the practice would hurt people, cost money, and eventually harm the economy.

Tao Wen is an assistant professor in the earth and environmental sciences department at Syracuse University. His research specialities include water sustainability and the connection between energy, agriculture, urbanization and water quality.

Here, he answers four questions about the use of fluoride in public drinking water, discussing how his research group studies water quality: