Listen: What you need to know about the ‘explosive diarrhea’ parasite

In a new podcast, an expert explains what you need to know about Cyclospora.
The summer of 2026 has seen ongoing cyclosporiasis outbreaks that are changing the way a lot of us are looking at salads, berries, and where we get our fresh produce.
Here, Lee-Ann Jaykus, a professor emerita at North Carolina State University, joins the Audio Abstract podcast to chat about Cyclospora, a tiny parasite with a big impact on our health:
Download the transcript for this podcast.
Source: North Carolina State University