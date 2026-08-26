Listen: What you need to know about the ‘explosive diarrhea’ parasite

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In a new podcast, an expert explains what you need to know about Cyclospora.

The summer of 2026 has seen ongoing cyclosporiasis outbreaks that are changing the way a lot of us are looking at salads, berries, and where we get our fresh produce.

Here, Lee-Ann Jaykus, a professor emerita at North Carolina State University, joins the Audio Abstract podcast to chat about Cyclospora, a tiny parasite with a big impact on our health:

Download the transcript for this podcast.

Source: North Carolina State University