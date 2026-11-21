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From the Great Barrier Reef and the Coral Triangle to the Mesoamerican Barrier Reef System and the Red Sea, nearly half of the world’s reef-building coral species face an elevated risk of extinction, according to a new study.

Protecting these rainforests of the sea will depend not only on conservation initiatives but also on the world’s ability to address broader environmental challenges.

The study in Nature found that 340 of the 774 reef-building coral species assessed—approximately 44%—fall into one of the three categories on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List of Threatened Species: vulnerable, endangered, and critically endangered.

“Our investigation paints a very alarming picture about the future of coral reefs,” says Juan Pablo Quimbayo, an assistant professor of biology at the University of Miami, who is one of several authors of the study. Its lead author, David O. Obura, earned his PhD from the University’s Rosenstiel School of Marine, Atmospheric and Earth Science in 1995.

“Our findings represent a serious deterioration in the conservation status of corals and underscore the growing threat posed by rising ocean temperatures, increasingly frequent marine heat waves, and widespread coral bleaching events,” Quimbayo says.

The study that Quimbayo participated in reassessed the extinction risk of 892 reef-building coral species previously evaluated in 2008 by the IUCN. Of those, 774 had sufficient data available for a new assessment.

Among the threatened species, 33 were classified as critically endangered, 251 as endangered, and 56 as vulnerable. The researchers identified climate-related thermal stress as the principal factor behind the elevated extinction risk for most of these species.

“Coral reefs are among the most biologically diverse ecosystems on Earth,” Quimbayo says. “Although they occupy relatively small areas of the ocean, they provide essential habitats for marine organisms, support fisheries, protect coastlines from wave action and contribute significantly to the livelihoods and economies of communities across more than 100 tropical countries.”

Coral reefs, he emphasizes, are particularly vulnerable to changes in ocean temperature.

“When seawater becomes excessively warm, corals experience thermal stress and may expel the microscopic algae living within their tissues,” says Quimbayo, noting that these algae provide corals with much of their energy through photosynthesis and are responsible for their characteristic colors.

The loss of these algae causes coral bleaching. Although bleached corals are not necessarily dead, prolonged exposure to elevated temperatures can result in starvation, disease, and widespread mortality, Quimbayo says.

The Nature study highlights the increasing importance of this threat, with projected heat stress identified as the main driver of population decline for most threatened coral species.

For their study, the researchers assessed coral population trends using historical changes in coral cover, projections of severe bleaching events and biological characteristics that influence the vulnerability of individual species.

The researchers discovered that the proportion of threatened species differed between regions. In the Indo-Pacific, for example, approximately 43% of assessed coral species were classified as threatened. In the Atlantic, the proportion was higher, reaching approximately 50%.

Quimbayo noted that these regional differences highlight the fact that coral species do not respond uniformly to environmental pressures. “Their vulnerability depends on factors such as geographical distribution, biological characteristics, depth preferences, and exposure to thermal stress,” he says.

Of particular concern to Quimbayo and the other scientists is that their assessment was completed before the extraordinary increase in ocean temperatures and fourth global coral bleaching event of 2023–2025.

“So, the proportion of coral species currently at risk is quite probably higher,” he says, adding that the current super El Niño weather phenomenon could further exacerbate the risk to corals.

The study also comes against the backdrop of global warming reaching and exceeding the 1.5-degree Celsius threshold in annual global mean temperature.

Coral conservation efforts will depend on slowing ocean warming and reducing the frequency and severity of marine heatwaves, says Quimbayo, who founded and leads the BioScales Lab, an initiative aimed at understanding the ecological interactions and effects of global change on terrestrial and marine ecosystems.

“Coral reefs provide food, income, and coastal protection for millions of people worldwide. Their deterioration threatens marine biodiversity, fisheries, tourism, and the economic security of coastal communities,” he says. “With nearly half of assessed reef-building coral species already facing an elevated risk of extinction, the window for protecting these essential marine ecosystems is narrowing.”

Source: University of Miami