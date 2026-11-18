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College students are reporting lower rates of depression, anxiety, and suicidal thoughts, continuing a multiyear pattern of improvement, according to recent findings from the 2025-2026 Healthy Minds Study.

The national student survey, based on responses from 67,477 students at 107 colleges and universities, found that 34% screened positive for moderate or severe depression, down from 37% the year before. Moderate or severe anxiety declined from 32% to 30%, while suicidal ideation fell from 11% to 10%.

Positive mental health, measured through relationships, self-esteem, purpose, and optimism, increased from 36% to 43%.

“The data are truly encouraging. Not only are we seeing the continuation of a downward trend in screening for major mental health concerns, but we’re also seeing general well-being improve,” says Justin Heinze, coprincipal investigator of the Healthy Minds Study and an associate professor of health behavior and health equity at the University of Michigan School of Public Health.

“It’s not a guarantee that decreasing depression or anxiety means an increase in positive mental health so I’m really pleased to see that prevalence going up, but clearly there is still a lot of need.”

That need is seen in mental health challenges that remain widespread, including:

One-quarter of students reported nonsuicidal self-injury during the past year

28% are at risk for an eating disorder, based on their responses

Two-thirds of students surveyed says emotional or mental difficulties had affected their academic performance during the previous four weeks.

Among students who reported depression or anxiety:

61% received counseling, psychiatric medication, or both during the past year

Across all students, 36% received therapy and 30% took psychiatric medication

Time and cost remained major barriers to care:

23% cited insufficient time

19% cited financial reasons

12% said they were unsure where to go for care

The report also found that 7% of students received counseling or support from an artificial intelligence chatbot such as ChatGPT, reflecting a changing landscape of informal and digital help-seeking.

“AI chatbots are becoming part of the mental health support landscape for college students, and that raises important questions about safety, effectiveness, equity, and how these tools fit into the broader network of care that campuses provide,” says Erin Voichoski, statistician and data manager of the Healthy Minds Study.

“We need to better understand what students are seeking from these tools and how they may be able to complement—not replace—meaningful connections with mental health professionals and other sources of support.”

A companion Healthy Minds Study surveyed 5,557 faculty and staff members at 16 institutions. Nearly half (48%) had a one-on-one conversation with a student about mental or emotional health during the previous year. However, only about half of the faculty or staff said they felt confident recognizing student distress, and 16% said supporting students had taken a toll on their own mental health.

Among faculty and staff:

16% screened positive for depression

16% screened positive for anxiety

28% reported high or very high work-related burnout

Only 30% agreed that their institution prioritized employee mental health, compared with 61% who said student mental health was an institutional priority

Together, the student and faculty survey reports show that campus mental health extends beyond counseling centers, Heinze says. It affects academic performance, employee well-being, and the faculty and staff members that students often approach for support.

The Healthy Minds Study is co-led by researchers at the University of Michigan, Boston University, UCLA, and Wayne State University. The study, administered by the Healthy Minds Network, helps colleges and universities identify needs, evaluate programs and inform campus mental health policies. Since its national launch in 2007, the study has surveyed hundreds of thousands of people across US institutions.

Source: University of Michigan