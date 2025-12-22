More than 25% of college students use CBD at least once a month

Share this

Nearly half of college students have tried CBD products, according to new research.

Researchers found more than 29% reported using CBD monthly or more to handle anxiety, stress, and sleeping problems.

Published in the Journal of Substance Use, the study is the largest survey ever conducted on college students’ CBD use.

“People look back on college as a time of fun and freedom, and we sort of forget the anxiety that can come with it,” says Jennie Pless, lead author of the study and a doctoral student in the University of Georgia School of Social Work.

“We have students who are taking on a whole new world and living on their own for the first time with other life responsibilities. They have a lot going on and are not sleeping well, so they’re trying to find ways to navigate all of that.

“CBD is one of them.”

Also known as cannabidiol, CBD is a compound found in cannabis. The FDA approved a medication with purified CBD to treat seizures this year.

Although scientists stress that the jury is still out on whether CBD is effective at treating other conditions, the Mayo Clinic reports active research into its use for conditions like Parkinson’s disease, diabetes, and anxiety.

It’s unclear if there are potential risks and side effects from using unregulated CBD products, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

CBD is legal for those 18 years and older to purchase in Georgia, as well as most of the United States. And it appears to be non-addictive and doesn’t get users high.

The present survey of more than 4,100 undergraduate students found that nearly half (48%) of participants tried CBD at least once, often because their friends had the products available, offered them in a social setting or recommended them.

“A lot of people says, ‘Why not?’ I think that speaks to the larger mindfulness about things that are out in the world. People in general, but especially college students, will try things because they are there,” Pless says.

Students preferred their CBD as edibles, the study found, with gummies being the particularly popular choice.

College towns are a natural spot for CBD businesses to set up shop, Pless says, since their primary residents are students juggling social lives, jobs, and a plethora of assignments.

The college students reported using CBD products to reduce anxiety and stress.

Nearly one in five students also says they believed CBD helped them fall asleep and improved their sleep quality.

Although previous studies show women are more likely to be diagnosed with anxiety disorders, the present study found college-aged men were more willing to try and repeatedly use CBD products than their female peers.

“College students are anxious and they’re stressed, so they’re using CBD to relax and calm down,” Pless says.

Source: University of Georgia