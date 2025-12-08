Watch: What was the first Christmas song?

Share this

In a new podcast episode, an expert fills you in about the history of Christmas music.

Ariana Wyatt joined Virginia Tech’s “Curious Conversations” to talk about the history of Christmas music, from its origins in early Christian hymns to its transformation into a commercialized genre in the 20th century.

She shared the cultural impact of Christmas music, the distinction between church hymns and secular songs, and the nostalgia that these tunes evoke during the holiday season.

You can find “Curious Conversations” on Spotify, Apple, and YouTube.

Source: Virginia Tech