The right childhood habits could set kids up for healthier lives

A person’s strength and cardiovascular fitness in adulthood may be traced back to behaviors established during childhood, according to a new study.

The study found that healthy or unhealthy exercise habits in adolescence, starting as early as age 11, may set the stage for physical health later in life.

“Not only is this polarization happening, but it continues,” says Sami Yli-Piipari, corresponding author of the study and an associate professor in the University of Georgia’s Mary Frances Early College of Education.

“As you grow up, you tend to stay in the same group of habits, meaning that if you are not active and you have a little problem with your weight, that will likely remain as you age.”

The findings could have implications for cardiovascular disease and obesity prevention down the line, the researchers say.

The researchers tested activity, agility, endurance, and muscle strength in more than 1,100 fifth graders. They also analyzed body composition to determine overall fitness levels.

The study found four distinct patterns among the children after following them for four years:

Children with extremely low fitness levels, motor competence, overweight, and only low-to-moderate physical activity.

Children with poor fitness levels and motor competence but healthy weight.

Children with above average fitness levels in all factors and healthy indicators.

Children with high levels in all fitness factors and healthy indicators.

Nearly half of the children studied were categorized in the two less healthy profiles with a larger body mass index. Over half of the less healthy children were girls.

The children in each category tended to stay in those categories as they got older. The study suggests that fitness habits were difficult to break once established.

“These profiles are quite stable, which is something that we have to take action on,” says Yli-Piipari.

“We have to make sure that when children are young, they have positive support for activities that improve their health. It is difficult to become more active or to stay active.”

The group most likely to change their habits across time was the one with the healthiest indicators. And that change wasn’t good.

Those children’s activity levels slightly decreased over time.

The less healthy behaviors were linked to an increased risk for cardiovascular disease and childhood obesity.

“There are so many cardiovascular risk factors that are genetic or biological, but obviously health is also a big part of it. Cardiovascular diseases are, in the long run, life-threatening diseases, so cardiovascular health is so important,” Yli-Piipari says.

The researchers suggest starting early with healthy habits to reduce health risks in vulnerable teens and maintaining those routines in others.

“Where can you learn those skills about your health?” says Yli-Piipari. “That’s school, physical education, and clubs. We want to encourage parents to engage and take their kids to these kinds of activities—not even for them to be great athletes but to learn different kinds of skills and habits.”

And for adults who want to change or improve their habits, it may be difficult to start new exercise habits, but it’s not impossible, Yli-Piipari says.

“It’s never too late to start being active,” he says. “If you find something that you like to do, you can totally change your behaviors and reduce your cardiovascular disease risks.”

Source: University of Georgia